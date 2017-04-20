(Refiles to add Tanzania in sixth paragraph and dropped word in
By Karen Sanje
LILONGWE, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Malawi has
tightened its border controls to stop profiteers smuggling
much-needed maize out of the country in search of higher prices.
Months of drought had left more than a third of the
population reliant on food aid, and the government last month
invoked the Special Crops Act, which bans the export of some
crops.
The government deployed soldiers to seal its porous borders
with Tanzania and Zambia, and impounded trucks that are
smuggling out the staple crop in pursuit of more profit.
Malawi police have also been searching vehicles on roads
that lead to the borders.
The size of the trucks stopped by the police suggests that
large-scale traders may be involved.
“Over a period of two days, we impounded 26 trucks loaded
with white maize as they were heading to Chitipa (a district
bordering Zambia and Tanzania)," said Enock Livasoni, a police
spokesman in Karonga district, which borders Tanzania.
Police in Chitipa detained at least 17 similar trucks
carrying white maize last month, he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Severe floods in 2015, followed by major drought in 2016,
left 6.7 million Malawians out of a population of 17 million in
need of food aid, according to U.N. agencies.
This year's harvest has recently begun and has eased the
situation, although the World Food Programme said updated hunger
figures were not yet available. Its emergency food aid
operations ended last month, as planned.
CHASING THE MONEY
International aid agencies in Malawi say maize smuggling has
increased as traders seek the higher prices paid in Kenya and
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Severe drought in Kenya has left some 2.6 million people in
need of food aid, and a protracted crisis in war-torn Congo
means some 6.7 million rely on food aid.
Local groups question whether corrupt police officers have
been involved in the smuggling, particularly in Chitipa and
Karonga districts.
"The way things are happening is as though the police are
complicit in this act," said Grecian Mbewe, district coordinator
for Chitipa and Karonga at the Centre for Human Rights and
Rehabilitation, a non-governmental organisation.
Deputy spokesman for the northern region police
headquarters, Maurice Chapola, denied the corruption claims.
"If those making the allegations have evidence, let them
come forward with names of the corrupt officers and we shall
forthwith investigate and prosecute these officers,” Chapola
said in a telephone interview.
DWINDLING SUPPLIES
Malawian farmers are required to sell their surplus to local
vendors and traders. Traders resell it across the country, or
to the National Food Reserve Agency, which stores maize and
releases it mainly in response to humanitarian crises.
Traders can only export maize, the country’s main staple
crop, if they have special clearance from the government. Such
clearance has not been granted since 2008, when Malawi started
experiencing a downturn in its harvests.
Maize smuggled to Zambia and Tanzania - from where it can be
sold to other countries - fetches higher prices than at home.
A 50kg bag of white maize sells on average for 11,000
Malawian kwacha ($15) in towns and cities in Malawi.
Journalists in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, meanwhile, say that
the same amount fetches the equivalent of 17,000 kwacha ($23).
“If such smuggling continues, local (maize) supplies will
continue to dwindle," said Mbewe.
“As a result, the poor will not be able to afford the price
of (maize) which will rise with any increase in demand,” he
added.
($1 = 717.7900 kwacha)
