LUSAKA Aug 12 When Zambia banned lion hunting
in 2013, animal welfare groups roared in approval, but rural
Zambians who face a threat from big cats and receive a slice of
hunting-related revenues complained, causing the government to
change its mind.
Leopard hunting will resume this season with "cautionary
quotas", while lion hunting will be allowed to restart the year
after that, according to the tourism minister, Jean Kapata.
"We decided to lift the hunting ban after receiving numerous
complaints from the communities where the hunting blocks are
located," Kapata said, adding that 50 percent of the money from
hunting goes back to communities.
Before the 2013 moratorium on killing big cats, Zambia
earned $3 million from game hunting.
"People complained they were no longer benefiting from
wildlife resources," Kapata added. "I know of several schools
and clinics built from this money."
However, Western outrage over the killing of Cecil the lion
in neighbouring Zimbabwe by an American dentist has put Africa's
multi-million dollar hunting industry in the crosshairs like
never before.
Three U.S. airlines have stopped carrying lion, leopard,
elephant, rhino or buffalo trophies - the so-called "Big 5"
most-desired by hunters - in a move that could hurt the industry
as American sportsmen are its biggest market.
Besides lost revenue for nations such as Zambia, it could
also mean people paying the price for life with lions.
"We were also prompted to lift the ban because of the
increasing cases of people and cattle being killed by lions.
Recently a community leader in my home area was eaten," Kapata
said.
When Zambia first announced the resumption of leopard and
lion hunting in May, there was no outcry beyond the world of
animal welfare groups - and certainly none of the Internet rage
that followed Cecil's killing.
OLD, CLAWED AND DANGEROUS
Zambia estimates its lion population at 2,500 and believes
it can have a sustainable hunting industry that protects humans
while also conserving overall cat numbers.
"Trophy" animals are supposed to be old males that are
beyond breeding age and have been pushed from the pride, meaning
their killing has minimal impact on lion populations.
"In many instances they resort to eating cattle and human
beings," Kapata said.
However, critics contend that enforcing such regulations and
practices is impossible given that hunters operate deep in the
bush in poorly governed and deeply impoverished countries such
as Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Zimbabwean conservationists allege that Cecil was lured out
of the sanctuary of a national park with bait before being shot
by Walter Palmer, the dentist, with a bow and arrow.
"The hunting industry cannot be regulated because of the
high price tags," said Jason Bell, southern Africa director for
the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). "People are
going to do anything they can to bag the trophy."
FENCING THE PROBLEM
One solution is the South African model of fencing off big,
dangerous animals to minimise the conflict between humans and
wildlife and prevent episodes similar to Cecil's.
The killing of lions by livestock owners is a key threat to
the animal, according to Luke Hunter, President of Panthera, an
organisation focused on the global preservation of wild cats.
"Lions are difficult for herders," Hunter said. "If we are
to save lions in these landscapes, we need solutions that reduce
the conflict."
Rwanda is going down the South African route of fenced off
reserves, and last month reintroduced seven lions -- flown in
from South Africa -- to its Akagera National Park, whose last
lions were poisoned by farmers who resettled the park after the
1994 genocide.
"What we have done since then is build an electric fence
around it," chief tourism officer Yamina Karitanyi said,
outlining a strategy for a nascent ecotourism industry that will
benefit local communities with 5 percent of park revenues.
MONEY
Much of the debate around hunting focuses on who gets the
money the industry generates. This is subject to dispute.
One study, published in 2007 in the journal "Biological
Conservation", found African trophy hunting generated annual
revenues of at least $201 million.
However, a 2013 study commissioned by IFAW and other animal
welfare organisations found that only 3 percent of the hunting
revenue reaches the rural communities where hunting occurs.
Charles Jonga, director for the Community Areas Management
Programme for Indigenous Resources (CAMPFIRE), run by district
governments in Zimbabwe to distribute fees from wildlife
conservation, said it received $2 million from hunting fees.
"The money goes to various communities that have wildlife in
their areas," he told Reuters.
"So we ask the question to those who want to stop animal
hunting whether they have given any thoughts as to what will
happen to the wildlife after people stop realizing economic
benefits from it."
In two districts in Zimbabwe, he said, lions had killed 200
cattle and three people between 2011 and 2014.
In South Africa, much of the money spent on hunting accrues
to private landowners, who may also own the animals their guests
pay to kill.
Supporters say this provides an incentive for conservation.
Around 5,000 of South Africa's roughly 20,000 rhinos are in
private hands, and the 80-100 rhinos hunted legally as trophies
each year provide owners with an income to protect the rest.
"Hunting brings 90 million rand ($7 million) a year to
conservation and rhino security," said Pelham Jones, chairman of
the Private Rhino Owners Association.
"If North America closed the taps, it would have a
environmental impact on a community that is already spending 340
million rand a year to secure rhinos."
($1 = 12.8084 rand)
(Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Harare and
Johannesburg bureau; Editing by Ed Cropley)