* Kenyatta should not attend November trial, says AU
* Only Africans have ever been prosecuted
* ICC accused of operating "double standards"
By Aaron Maasho and Edmund Blair
ADDIS ABABA, Oct 12 African leaders called on
Saturday for the prosecutions of Kenya's and Sudan's presidents
by the International Criminal Court to be halted, amid
complaints the body has only ever pursued Africans.
An African Union summit in Addis Ababa was held to discuss
Africa's relations with the court, which has convicted just one
man, a Congolese warlord, and has only charged Africans.
It said the U.N. Security Council should defer the trial of
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta under article 16 of the court's
Rome Statute, which allows for an initial delay of a year, or it
would seek an alternative means of postponement.
"If that is not met, what the summit decided is that
President Kenyatta should not appear until the request we have
made is actually answered," Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros
Adhanom told journalists in Addis Ababa after the meeting.
Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, have been accused of
orchestrating large-scale violence after a disputed 2007
election, charges they deny. Kenyatta's trial is due to start on
Nov. 12, while Ruto's began last month.
The African Union stance challenges the Hague-based court in
its most high-profile case to date - its first trial of a
sitting president.
Without an agreed legal delay in court proceedings, any
decision by Kenyatta not to attend could prompt an arrest
warrant, a step Western nations have wanted to avoid as it would
complicate already tricky relations with a regional ally.
Until now, both Kenyans have said they will cooperate to
clear their names and both have attended hearings. There was no
immediate comment from the two politicians or their lawyers.
"It's a good outcome," Kenyan Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed
told Reuters shortly after the summit closed. "We have been
given instructions by the AU summit on what we should do next.
We will work together with the African Union."
African nations say the court has ignored earlier demands
that the cases be delayed while the men are in office or moved
closer to home.
DEFIANCE
"We would like our concerns to be heard loud and clear,"
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, whose country
chairs the African Union, told the closing session.
A group led by the AU chair with representatives from
Africa's five regions will press the U.N. Security Council to
defer proceedings against Kenya's leadership and the Sudanese
president, Omar Hassan al Bashir, who faces charges of genocide.
Unlike the Kenyan politicians, Bashir has long defied an
arrest warrant, deepening his nation's alienation from the West.
"We have agreed that no charges shall be commenced or
continued before any international court or tribunal against any
serving head of state or government, or anybody acting or
entitled to act in such capacity during his or her term of
office," Hailemariam said.
Such a rule would exempt Ruto, who is required to stand in
on behalf of Kenyatta when he is out of the country.
Africans say the court has "double standards", saying laws
in other nations mean top leaders are immune from prosecution.
However, ministers did not call for a mass walk-out from the
court's jurisdiction, after officials previously said such a
proposal would be on the agenda. The idea did not win broad
support among Africa's 34 signatories to the court's statutes.
In his opening remarks, the Ethiopian prime minister said
African states were not on a "crusade" against the court.
Rights groups had urged African nations not to turn their
backs on the court, which they say is vital to ending what they
see as a culture of impunity in African politics.
"Calls for immunity of the highest-level officials run
counter to justice for victims," said Elise Keppler of New
York-based Human Rights Watch. "No one should be above the law
when it comes to the gravest crimes."
Sudan, which has not ratified the court statutes, said it
was still pushing for other Africans to quit the organisation.
"What has been decided is good now, but we were working for
more than that, like calling for AU member states to pull out of
the ICC," Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Karti told Reuters,
describing The Hague-based body as "a court for activists".
Some Africans, including officials from heavyweights South
Africa and Nigeria, had indicated there was no broad backing on
the continent for a walk-out.