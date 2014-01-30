BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS Jan 30 African phone tower group IHS Plc has won shareholder approval to take the company private and will pay 4.35 Nigerian nairas ($0.03) per share to buy out stockholders, the company said on Thursday.
IHS, which owns and manages base stations and towers that transmit mobile phone signals for telecom operators in Africa, did not give a date or a reason for the delisting.
Shares in IHS, which have gained 41 percent this year, closed up 0.53 percent at 3.82 naira. ($1 = 162.8500 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show "The X-Files," the network said Thursday, a year after the show was revived.