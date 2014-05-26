TEL AVIV May 26 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments moved to a profit in the
first quarter due to improved results in all of its activities
The company said on Monday it had a net profit of 7 million
shekels ($2 million) in the quarter, compared with a 73 million
shekel loss a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 1.83 billion shekels from 1.64 billion,
mainly due to real estate transactions and the increase in the
fair value of properties for investment.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties rose 9
percent to 140 million shekels mainly due to improved results at
its mall in Russia and the opening of a mall in Romania.
"We see significant progress in all the projects we are
involved in while entering new fields of activity that will
serve as additional growth engines in the coming years, similar
to our activities in the housing rental sector," he said.
Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and
infrastructure. Earlier this month the company raised 306
million shekels in a rights offering.
($1 = 3.4822 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)