* Africa hard hit by commodities slump
* Analysts say IMF must use chance to enhance transparency
* Ghana IMF experience seen as positive
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, April 15 Falling commodity prices
have pushed several African countries back into the embrace of
the International Monetary Fund, which has an opportunity to
push for reforms and inject transparency into opaque economies.
Top of the list is Angola, Africa's second biggest crude
producer and third largest economy, which has not borrowed from
the IMF since 2009 and just a few years ago had the Fund all but
turning a blind eye to missing billions.
It is hardly alone, with depressed prices for commodities
ranging from oil to copper sapping the budgets of African
governments and sending them to the IMF, the "lender of last
resort" which typically imposes tough conditions for assistance.
Gas-rich Mozambique and gold and oil producer Ghana, hard
hit by the sour commodity cycle, both inked financial
arrangements with the IMF in 2015, their first in six years,
according to the Fund's website.
Ghana's was a three-year, $918 million assistance deal
signed as its fiscal and current account deficits ballooned.
Africa's second-largest copper producer, Zambia, started
talks in March on an aid programme. Lusaka last signed a
financial arrangement with the IMF in 2008.
And the region's most industrialised economy, South Africa,
which is also a major producer of platinum, gold and coal, may
be forced to turn to the IMF if its credit rating gets
downgraded to junk.
China this week offered Nigeria a loan of $6 billion to fund
infrastructure projects but Africa's top oil producer is still
expected to also seek assistance from the IMF for the first time
in almost two decades.
ANGOLA OIL BLUES
A lot of the attention is focused on Angola, which relies on
oil for over 95 percent of foreign revenue and is emblematic of
the IMF's involvement in the region.
"The IMF should use the leverage it has to extract serious
concessions and tangible reforms from the government. The last
time (between 2009 and 2012) it merely gave this authoritarian
government a free ride without any quid pro quo," said Ricardo
Soares de Oliveira, an Angola expert at Oxford University.
A 2011 IMF staff report found that $32 billion, equal to 25
percent of GDP, could be not be accounted for between 2007 and
2010, but barely chided the government.
"Bearing in mind the scale of the revenues that Angola has
received in the 14 years since the end of its civil war, we are
probably talking about half a trillion dollars. The IMF should
be very cautious about who it lends money to and under what
terms," Soares de Oliveira said.
Angola, which opened talks with the IMF this week, has said
it will work with the Fund on reforms aimed at improving fiscal
discipline, simplifying taxes and increasing public finance
transparency.
Finance Minister Armando Manuel said last week that Angola
was not seeking a rescue package from the IMF but the Fund said
in a statement that it could lead to a three-year Extended Fund
Facility, a lifeline for economies with serious balance of
payments problems.
An EFF is significantly different than the Stand-By
arrangement Luanda signed up for in 2009 as it has a stronger
focus on structural reforms and could force Angola to begin
cleaning up its act.
"Angola is coming back to the IMF but the global political
climate has changed. There will be pressure on Angola on
transparency," said Tara O'Connor, executive director of
London-based Africa Risk Consulting.
Asked for comment about its dealing with Angola, an IMF
spokesman directed Reuters to the Fund's statements on its
talks.
During the recent boom times with oil fetching over $100 a
barrel, Angola was able to keep the IMF at arm's length and
sought oil-backed loans from China. But analysts say China,
which has its own fiscal worries, has turned off the taps at a
time when oil is closer to $40 a barrel.
And Angola has found itself with less crude to sell as more
of its oil flows to China for debt repayment.
SEAL OF APPROVAL
Zimbabwe is also banging on the IMF's door, seeking its
first loan from the Fund in almost two decades as it runs out of
money with nowhere to turn, including ally China.
"The Chinese have become impatient with Zimbabwe because we
owe them a lot of money and we keep agreeing to pay them and
then failing to repay. They are tired of us now," said John
Robertson, a Harare-based economist.
Borrowing from China, which critics say ties financial
assistance in Africa to access to resources, is often an opaque
process that gives other donors pause. By contrast, dealing with
the IMF opens other doors.
"The IMF stamp of approval becomes very important. But the
IMF should follow through with the reform demands. We have to
reduce the size of the government," said Robertson.
President Robert Mugabe, 92 and in power since 1980, last
month agreed to major reforms including compensation for evicted
white farmers and a big reduction in public sector wages as the
government tries to woo back international lenders.
BEARING FRUIT
African economies that have already taken the IMF route are
already showing positive results. Ghana for example, with an IMF
deal behind it, is looking to soon launch a Eurobond.
"What we do know is that countries like Ghana, that would
have faced extremely challenging conditions in the absence of an
IMF programme, have generally been better reformers," said Razia
Khan, Africa chief economist for Standard Chartered Bank.
"It is largely on the basis of Ghana's experience that
markets have started to rally when other sovereigns even mention
that they are seeking to negotiate a programme with the
IMF. This suggests that for now investors are optimistic that it
will bring about actual reforms," she said.
