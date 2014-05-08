(Corrects to show report was launched in London)
LONDON May 8 African governments should work
harder to reduce inequality that has prevented the benefits of a
decade of economic growth from being spread equitably, according
to a report by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan released
on Thursday.
The plunder by foreign investors and corrupt officials of
the continent's fishing and timber resources is a clear example
of the failure to harness natural resources for the common good,
according to the annual Africa Progress Report.
"After more than a decade of growth, there is plenty to
celebrate," Annan was set to say at the report's launch in
London.
"But it is time to ask why so much growth has done so little
to lift people out of poverty and why so much of Africa's
resource wealth is squandered through corrupt practices and
unscrupulous investment activities," Annan said.
The report is written by the Africa Progress Panel chaired
by Annan, which advocates sustainable development.
The panel of 10 high-profile figures includes Irish musician
and campaigner Bob Geldof and women and children rights advocate
Graca Machel, who is the widow of late South African president
Nelson Mandela.
Annan, who is from Ghana, played a central role in shaping
the United Nations' Millennium Development Goals, which aimed to
halve extreme poverty by 2015. He said the next set of targets
must have reducing inequality as a core objective.
"When countries sign up to the new global development
framework, they should pledge not only to meet ambitious targets
but also to narrow the region's indefensible gaps between rich
and poor, urban and rural, and men and women," he said.
Investing in agriculture is crucial, he said, singling
Rwanda and Ethiopia as countries where that sort of investment
had helped spread benefits across society.
Sub-Saharan Africa is set for economic growth of 5.5 percent
in 2014, according to the International Monetary Fund.
But barriers posed by poor law enforcement persist. Illegal
and unregulated fishing is rampant in Africa's coastal waters,
damaging the livelihoods of fishing communities. The practise
costs West Africa at least $1.3 billion annually, the report
said. Illicit logging costs a further $17 billion.
