* Firm files arbitration request to Paris court
* Plaintiffs seek damages, temporary halt to some works
* Rail deal is among top African infrastructure projects
* Bollore hired bankers to prepare IPO for rail deal
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, Nov 17 A major West African rail scheme
being built by French industrial conglomerate Bollore
is caught up in a legal action, initiated by a rival firm
shortly after the group hired banks to prepare for a Paris
bourse listing of the regional project.
Court documents reviewed by Reuters show that a rival firm,
Geftarail, and its Nigerien subsidiary have filed a lawsuit with
the International Court of Arbitration in Paris seeking to block
work on a section of what would be one of Africa's biggest
infrastructure projects.
The dispute concerns rival rail schemes for Benin and Niger.
The defendants in the suit are the governments of the two
countries, not Bollore itself, although if the action is
successful its project would be affected.
In the filing, the plaintiffs argue that the governments of
Niger and Benin granted Bollore rights to the Benin-Niger link
that overlap with their own Africarail project.
Geftarail, which is also a French company, says it has held
the rights to build a rail network linking Benin, Niger and
Burkina Faso since 1999, according to the court filing dated
Nov. 5. The concession, granted by the countries' governments,
was later extended to Togo, it stated.
Bollore did not respond to several requests for comment on
the legal action and the possible IPO. However, the French
website Challenges quoted a company spokesman as noting that
Bollore Group was not directly affected by governments' former
contracts. The governments were not named.
A spokesman for the Niger government declined comment while
a spokesman for the Benin government could not be reached for
comment.
Geftarail chairman Michel Bosio told Reuters he had nothing
against Vincent Bollore, the company's billionaire chief. "The
solution we propose is that instead of doing this alone and in
violation of our rights, we create a consortium together to get
funding for this important development project," he said.
Bollore is planning to spend more than 2 billion euros
($2.15 billion) on building Blueline, a 3,000 km (1,860 mile)
rail loop. When completed it would connect Ivory Coast, Burkina
Faso, Niger, Benin, and Togo.
Geftarail and its Nigerien subsidiary say Bollore has
already begun work on the line in Niger. "The plaintiffs
request, on an interim basis, an order that Benin and Niger put
a halt to works underway by Bollore Group within the railway
concession granted to Africarail," they stated, as part of
several temporary measures sought.
In addition to the injunction, they are seeking a 50,000
euro ($53,630) per day penalty for any delay in applying the
temporary measures and an unspecified amount in total damages as
part of a final settlement.
Construction work has yet to begin on Africarail.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyq95w
PARIS LISTING
Late last month three sources close to the process said
Bollore had hired several banks to prepare for a Paris listing
for Blueline in the first half of 2016. A banker familiar with
the project said a stock market flotation could raise up to 500
million euros.
Roddy Barclay, head of intelligence and analysis at
London-based consultancy africapractice said that raising funds
was "likely to be dependent on the company providing greater
clarity on its liabilities" in the case.
High customs fees and congested roads mean that West African
regional trade is only a small fraction of that seen between the
nations of Asia and Europe, a factor capping growth in some of
the world's poorest countries such as Niger and Burkina Faso.
The Africarail project, advocated by former French prime
minister Michel Rocard, would cover a smaller area than
Bollore's, although Bosio said it could be extended beyond the
current plan.
Bollore, which has extensive interests in the continent and
operates container ports in West Africa, already runs the rail
link between Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou and Abidjan, the
coastal commercial capital of regional economic powerhouse Ivory
Coast.
It was not clear why Benin and Niger decided to award the
contract to Bollore, although Barclay said the move was not
entirely surprising.
"African governments hungry to unlock development potential
and reap the financial dividends of major projects coming online
have periodically moved against companies that are perceived to
have failed to develop infrastructure," he said.
In the filing, the plaintiffs said that they had earlier
sought an amicable agreement to resolve the case, without
success, although neither of the two governments nor Bollore
confirmed the overture.
A court official declined to comment on the case, citing the
confidentiality of proceedings. The court, which administers
arbitration on behalf of the International Chamber of Commerce,
has in the past awarded temporary measures within months.
It typically takes about two years for a final ruling.
($1 = 0.9323 euros)
(Additional reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki in Niamey and
Allegresse Sasse in Cotonou; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Joe Bavier and David Stamp)