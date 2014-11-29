NAIROBI Nov 29 The World Bank said on Saturday
it will loan East African nations $1.2 billion to improve inland
waterways and ports in Kenya and Tanzania, as part of efforts to
boost integration in the region.
The bank said the funds will be used to revive inland
waterways on Lake Tanganyika and Lake Victoria and improve
handling capacity and efficiency in the Mombasa and Dar es
Salaam ports.
The five-nation East African Community, which also comprises
Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi and has a combined $110 billion
economy, is working to package cross-border infrastructure plans
to make them more attractive to potential financiers.
Oil and gas discoveries in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have
turned the region into an exploration hotspot.
"The World Bank Group's investments and support to reforms
anticipate the boom of extractives in the region and will
facilitate easier movement of people, goods and capital," the
bank said in a statement issued at an EAC meeting in the Kenyan
capital Nairobi. It said the funding was to help the bloc's
investment plans over the next three to seven years.
The European Union's representative at the meeting,
Filiberto Sebregondi, said the EU was ready to support projects
worth up to 600 million euros ($750 million).
The bloc said in a 2015-2025 strategy paper presented at the
meeting that it needs at least $68 billion, and possibly up to
$100 billion, over the next decade to develop roads, ports,
railways, transmission lines and oil and gas infrastructure.
(1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro)
