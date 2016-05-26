LUSAKA May 26 The African Union's insurance arm
will increase its disaster cover to $1.5 billion by 2020 from
$179 million currently following one of the continent's worst
droughts in decades, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Drought has ravaged much of southern Africa this year and
Malawi's government said on Wednesday half its population is in
need of food aid due to the prolonged dry period.
African Risk Capacity (ARC) now plans to expand insurance
coverage against drought, floods and cyclones to more than 150
million Africans in disaster risk in 30 countries.
"The idea is to make sure that when trouble comes, the
resources are available on time," ARC Director-General Mohamed
Beavogui told Reuters. "If I know that drought might happen and
what the magnitude is, I can plan for it."
Niger, Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Malawi, Mauritania and Kenya
have already bought insurance from ARC while Zimbabwe, Burkina
Faso and Madagascar are expected to buy drought cover in the
next month, Beavogui said.
ARC plans to introduce a tropical cyclone insurance later
this year and flood insurance in 2017. The impact of climate
change is resulting in more severe droughts, floods and cyclones
across Africa, Beavogui said.
Last year, Senegal received a payout of over $16 million
from ARC after paying a premium of $3 million following a poor
agricultural season due to severe drought in 2014.
The G7 Summit in Germany last year adopted an initiative on
Climate Risk Insurance which aims to increase access to cover
against the impacts of climate change for up to 400 million of
the most vulnerable people in developing countries by 2020.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)