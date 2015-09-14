JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 Mobile internet firm
Afrimax Group has raised $120 million to fund the expansion of a
high-speed broadband network in Africa, it said on Tuesday, the
latest firm to jockey for position in the continent's
fast-growing consumer internet market.
The money has been raised from a consortium of investors led
by Japan's Mitsui & Co. Other investors were Spain's
Torreal and the International Finance Corporation, a investment
arm of the World Bank.
Telecoms and internet companies are expanding in Africa to
take advantage of growing demand for data-heavy services as more
affordable smartphones encourage consumers to browse the
internet, stream videos and download applications.
Netherlands-based Afrimax already runs high-speed 4G
networks in Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of
Congo.
It follows in the footsteps of another private firm, Simile
Telecoms, which raised $365 million last week to extend its
existing 4G LTE mobile network in three African countries.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)