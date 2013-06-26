By Tosin Sulaiman
| JOHANNESBURG, June 26
regions in the world to experience an increase in foreign direct
investment in 2012 but inflows to regional giants Nigeria and
South Africa declined, a United Nations report said on
Wednesday.
While global FDI fell by 18 percent last year, Africa bucked
the trend with inflows increasing 5 percent to $50 billion, as
countries like Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda reaped the
benefits of new discoveries of oil and gas, according to the
2013 World Investment Report published by the United Nations
Conference on Trade and Development.
South America was the only other region to see a
year-on-year rise in FDI inflows, which grew 12 percent, though
flows to the Latin America and Caribbean region as a whole
declined.
Although West Africa had the biggest share of investment,
flows to the region declined by 5 percent to $16.8 billion
largely due to decreased investment in the continent's top oil
producer Nigeria. Its FDI inflows fell from $8.9 billion in
2011 to $7 billion last year due to political insecurity and a
weak global economy, UNCTAD said.
Nigeria is fighting an insurgency in the north against
Islamist sect Boko Haram which has killed thousands of people in
the past three years.
FDI flows to South Africa slumped 24 percent to $4.6 billion
in 2012, largely due to a foreign mining company offloading its
stake in a South African subsidiary, the report said.
However, inflows to its neighbour Mozambique, where
companies like Brazil's Vale and London-listed Rio
Tinto are developing huge offshore gas and coal
deposits, doubled to $5.2 billion.
FDI to central Africa surged 23 percent to a record $10
billion, while in east Africa recently discovered gas reserves
in Tanzania and oil fields in Uganda resulted in a 40 percent
jump to $6.3 billion.
The report also found that African countries, led by South
Africa and Angola are stepping up their investment overseas,
with FDI outflows from the continent nearly tripling from $5
billion in 2011 to $14 billion last year.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman)