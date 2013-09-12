By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Africa's robust economic
growth over the past decade has raised hopes the world's poorest
continent can reduce reliance on aid.
The problem with this scenario is its failure to consider
the role aid may be playing in the "Africa Rising" narrative.
Looking for a link between aid and growth, an unmistakable
pattern emerges from the numbers.
World Bank data shows foreign donor aid to Africa from the
OECD group of wealthy countries was just under $13 billion in
2000 and soared to $41 billion in 2006, and then slipped, before
rebounding and hitting over $46 billion in 2011.
Net official development assistance per capita was just
$19.50 in 2000 and almost tripled to a peak of $53.29 in 2006.
It then declined, but in 2011 was back just below $53.00.
Other sources suggest different, though similar, numbers.
Chinese official inflows also surged during this period,
though much of this was credit support or "oil-backed loans" and
would not count as aid by the OECD definitions, according to
AidData, a research initiative tracking over $5.5 trillion in
development finance from over 90 donors, including China.
The first decade of this century saw a concerted effort to
boost western aid to Africa, marked by anti-poverty campaigns
headed by celebrities such as Irish rocker Bono, which featured
debt forgiveness on a large scale and other initiatives.
It was also the decade when African growth took off.
From 2001 to 2010, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
said six of the world's ten fastest growing economies were in
Africa: Angola, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Chad, Mozambique and Rwanda.
Nigeria and Angola are Africa's top oil producers and Chad a
recent petrostate, so surging crude prices had a lot to with
their growth. But it is instructive to look at aid flows into
Ethiopia, Mozambique and Rwanda, which did not have oil dollars.
Rwanda and Mozambique both saw net aid from rich-donor
countries roughly triple between 2000 and 2011 - in the case of
the former from $341 million to almost $1.3 billion, close to 18
percent of its gross domestic product (GDP).
Western aid to Ethiopia soared almost four-fold $906 million
in 2000 to a peak of over $3.8 billion in 2009.
Much of Africa's growth is consumption driven, and aid can
stimulate that, such as when used to support national budgets.
Examples of recent aid linked to growth in Africa include
subsidies to peasant farmers in Zambia and Malawi, credited with
lifting harvests for the staple maize crops in countries where
farming still makes a massive contribution to GDP.
Of course, aid can hamper growth if squandered, if it is
pilfered or if it creates a culture of utter dependence.
In her 2009 book 'Dead Aid,' Zambian economist and aid
critic Dambisa Moyo noted that in the previous 50 years, "over
$1 trillion in development-related aid has been transferred from
rich countries to Africa", with little to show.
But the past decade or so has seen a difference in the sheer
scale of flows into Africa, with AidData estimating it at $404
billion from wealthy western donors from 2000 to 2011.
AidData has also tracked another $75 billion in official
flows from China - most of which would not be technically
defined as aid - over the same period, for a total of almost
half a trillion dollars surging into Africa from donors.
And there has been a change in emphasis. Good governance and
other conditions - at least from the West - have been placed on
aid with more vigour than in the past, and increased
transparency has helped to ensure some of it is better spent.
LAGGARDS AND CHICKEN COUNTERS
But seen through the prism of the region's laggards, the
link between aid and growth is not so apparent.
Zimbabwe's economy contracted sharply in the first decade of
this century, but aid flows actually increased to $718 million
in 2011 from $177 million in 2000.
Much of this would have been humanitarian aid as Zimbabwe
has suffered periodic food shortages related to a wider economic
collapse triggered in part by the seizure of white-owned
commercial farms for redistribution to landless blacks.
Eritrea from 2003 to 2011 had average GDP growth of only 0.7
percent but saw its aid coffers swell from $67.5 million in 2000
to $163.27 million in 2011, with a peak in 2005 of $350 million.
An influential 2011 paper, 'Counting Chickens When They
Hatch', concluded that "increases in aid have been followed on
average by modest increases in investment and growth."
"Aid causes some degree of growth in recipient countries,
though the magnitude of this relationship is modest, varies
greatly across recipients, and diminishes at high levels," wrote
the authors of the study, published in the Economic Journal.
Then there is the old trade versus aid argument.
The value of exports from the region soared to $420 billion
- about ten times annual aid flows - from $100 billion between
2000 and 2011, according to the World Bank.
But the linkage between trade and GDP expansion is also not
cut and dry. Three-quarters of the region's exports are natural
resources - and these have been stoked by a now cooling
commodity boom - while 60 percent of Africa's recent economic
growth has come from consumption.
Minerals and metals account for the lion' share of regional
giant South Africa's exports, but mining only 6 percent of GDP.
Meanwhile, the annual value of the region's manufactured
goods from 2000 to 2011 only rose from $13 billion to $33
billion - so aid flows still outpace manufacturing revenue.
This is worrying as it essentially means Africa still relies
more on handouts than it does on making things that its own
inhabitants or the rest of the world wants to buy.
While the exact influence of aid on the African growth story
cannot be pinned down precisely, what is certain is that it will
continue to play a crucial role in the growth story.
