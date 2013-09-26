By David Dolan
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 What do Peroni beer,
Cartier watches and Chinese online games have in common? Very
little, except that all three are behind the South African stock
market's gravity-defying run in recent years.
Since recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, stocks in
Africa's biggest economy have blithely weathered all kinds of
bad news - strikes, sputtering growth, credit downgrades and
waning consumer demand - to notch up a string of record highs.
Johannesburg's benchmark Top-40 index has risen
nearly 40 percent since the start of last year, outperforming
many major developed and emerging markets, including India
(28 percent), Mexico (11 percent), the United
States (35 percent), although some of those returns have
been eroded by the weakening rand currency.
But here's the curious part. According to some recent
research from South Africa's Cannon Asset Managers, 25 percent
of the performance comes from just three stocks: brewer
SABMiller, luxury firm Richemont, and media
group Naspers.
Since January 2012 Johannesburg-listed shares of SABMiller,
known for Castle Lager and Peroni, have risen 80 percent.
Richemont, the Swiss maker of Cartier watches and Mont Blanc
pens founded and still run by South Africa's Rupert family, has
seen its South African shares surge 137 percent
Naspers, a sprawling media group with holdings in e-commerce
companies in emerging markets, including a stake in Chinese
Internet giant Tencent Holdings, has clocked a
stunning 166 percent.
Yet investors who owned all the other shares in
Johannesburg, but not those three, would have seen an increase
of less than 15 percent, Cannon CEO Geoff Blount said, a
performance more in line with South Africa's fundamentals.
Blount's observations are intriguing for several reasons,
particularly from a valuation perspective: "There is no doubt
that the stocks that did well over this period are extremely
high-quality firms, but - and here's the issue - many are very
expensive, high-quality firms," he said.
At least in Naspers' case, "very expensive" may be an
understatement. The stock, which this month eclipsed telecom MTN
Group as South Africa's largest firm by market value
and is now worth $40 billion, is trading at a heady 29 times
forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Its share price is 36 percent above its intrinsic value,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which takes into account
a company's future growth prospects.
SO MUCH FOR AFRICA
And despite all the hype about "rising Africa" and South
African equities as a gateway to sub-Saharan growth, none of the
three stocks are pure Africa plays.
Although it has significant pay TV and print operations,
Naspers is seen as a "proxy for Tencent" as Jefferies analyst
David Reynolds remarked in a research report last month.
Tencent, a $98 billion company known for its wildly popular
social messaging application WeChat and its lucrative online
games, contributed about 40 percent of Naspers' revenue in the
last financial year.
Richemont, which has its primary listing in Switzerland
after being spun off from the predecessor of South Africa's
Remgro Ltd in 1988, is also increasingly reliant on
Asia, given the heavy demand for luxury items from China's
wealthy.
For SABMiller, Africa outside South Africa is an
increasingly important market, although it is still a smaller
revenue contributor than Latin America, Europe and North
America.
The three companies have something else in common: they show
how much investors will continue to pay - or, arguably, overpay
- for high-quality businesses with good growth prospects.
The challenge for South African investors is now to find the
next set of companies that can deliver such stunning returns.