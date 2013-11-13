* Africa's economic rise is a draw to investors
* Retailers eye a continent with expanding incomes
* Growth outpaces corporate governance changes
* Investor interest pushes up deal prices
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Nov 13 In Africa, foreign investors
beware: business is often a family affair. Just ask Wal-Mart
, the world's largest retailer.
When it sought a foothold in east Africa, it sparked a
family feud in one of its acquisition targets, Kenya's Naivas
supermarket chain.
A member of the Mukuha family that controls the firm went to
court to block the sale of Naivas, whose growth over two decades
from a small shop in the Rift Valley to a chain of 30 outlets
across Kenya epitomises Africa's economic rise.
Wal-Mart, which has its own roots in a humble family store
in the southern U.S. state of Arkansas, should perhaps have been
aware of how territorial a business can be when it is bound by
ties of kith and kin.
A judge eventually ruled the transaction could go ahead, but
the deal still collapsed. Naivas executives said in October it
was not time to sell and they would invest in expansion instead.
Massmart, the South African unit of Wal-Mart behind
the deal, did not comment but said it still eyed east Africa.
The deal highlights the attraction of a continent that would
have barely registered on a retailer's radar 20 or even 10 years
ago.
It also shows one of the many difficulties lurking for
investors in Africa's frontier markets where many businesses
have grown from small family-run affairs. Owners are often wary
of outsiders and can also set valuations unrealistically high.
"We see a lot of really amazing companies but when we look
at it, the family doesn't want to relinquish control, the whole
family works in it, it is an ATM for them and decisions are made
at the dinner table," said Ayisi Makatiani, managing partner at
Kenyan private equity firm Fanisi Capital.
"We don't like that," said Makatiani, who launched his
firm's first fund worth $150 million in 2010 and whose
investments in east Africa include a Kenyan pharmacy chain.
Retail is one of sub-Saharan Africa's hottest sectors,
fuelled by expanding populations and fast growing economies. In
east Africa, the economies of several nations are growing around
7 percent a year. Kenyan growth is slower but is picking up.
Real income growth in Africa is averaging 2.3 percent a year
and consumer spending accounts for 60 percent of economic
output, the World Bank said in April. Deutsche Bank said the
number of households with discretionary income would reach 130
million by 2020 from 85 million now. That's good news for shops.
PAYING A PREMIUM
"It is very clear that Africa is the place to be and Kenya
is specifically one of the best opportunities on the continent,"
said Jonathan Somen, head of AccessKenya, an Internet
access provider founded with his brother and his father.
The firm, set up in 2000, was bought this year by Japan's
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp at a 42 percent
premium to its market price.
"With massive growth taking place, a fast-growing middle
class and investment into infrastructure, not to mention oil and
gas deposits, the opportunities in Kenya are enormous," he said.
Other factors, alongside family differences, can also halt
acquisition deals in Africa.
Plans by Nakumatt, a privately-owned chain of 40 stores in
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, to sell a 25 percent stake to a
strategic investor were knocked off course by an Islamist
militant attack in September on the upscale Westgate shopping
mall where it had its flagship store.
Nakumatt lost more than 2 billion shillings ($23 million) in
the assault, which killed at least 67 people and ruined the
store that sold everything from iPads to champagne and French
cheese, serving a clientele of wealthy Kenyans and expatriates.
But there are still a queue of suitors out there, keen to
capitalise on an African growth story, the firm says.
"There is one fund or other coming in and asking," Atul
Shah, Nakumatt's managing director, told Reuters.
Those who line up need to tread warily, as the growing
interest is also pushing up prices, particularly in the coveted
retail sector.
"Smaller supermarket chains are in such high demand that
they would ask for a horrendous price," said Abri du Plessis,
chief investment officer at South Africa's Gryphon Asset
Management, suggesting that could have buried the Naivas deal.
RESOLVING DISPUTES
Due diligence by investors can also expose tangled
shareholding structures as small businesses have grown by leaps
and bounds but are still run like rural general traders.
"Many local entities are not bothering to clear up ownership
and control issues, and all the skeletons come tumbling out of
the closet when a buyer appears and there is money to be made,"
said Sunny Bindra, a leading Kenyan business adviser.
"Who wants to buy a company if it entails endless sessions
in court or with lawyers trying to resolve family disputes?"
One Nairobi-based investment banker who did not wish to be
identified said each of six transactions involving family-owned
enterprises that her bank had been involved in had fallen
through, mainly because shareholders tussled over their stakes.
Naivas Chairman Simon Mukuha insists such wrangles were not
why he scrapped the sale of his chain, which he said would have
60 stores in three years and would also expand outside Kenya.
"We have been able to engage and have a balance between
management, the family and the support of consultants," he told
Reuters at the opening of the firm's newest store, beside a new
eight-lane highway on the edge of the capital Nairobi.
Nevertheless, he said the company planned to introduce
non-family directors to the board.
Such changes, if repeated across other businesses, could
help foreign suitors. But they will still need to study their
target market closely on a diverse continent where reliance on a
one-size-fits-all strategy can come unstuck.
South Africa's upmarket retailer Woolworths, which
has said its shops in Kenya are thriving, was forced to shut its
stores in Nigeria, where it did not have the right brand image.
"This is not a place you can come from anywhere, set up and
grow," said Mukuha about Kenya. "You need to involve the (local)
citizens. They believe in home-grown companies."