LUSAKA Nov 19 In rural Africa, where money is
scarce and subsistence farming the norm, even small injections
of cash can go far and help grow a local economy in surprising
ways.
These are among the findings of a study by the
Washington-based American Institutes for Research (AIR), which
over a two-year period analysed Zambia's monthly child grants to
extremely poor households in three rural districts.
It comes against the backdrop of a wider debate about the
role of aid in Africa, especially handouts, which critics say
stifle economic activity by creating a culture of dependency and
removing incentives to work.
But supporters of aid have long argued that direct cash
transfers can give those at the very bottom of the income ladder
a leg up, and this seems to be one of these cases.
Aside from greater food security - and it would be expected
that such poor family units would spend additional cash on
calories - the study found recipients boosted their crop
production and also diversified their household income base by
setting up small businesses.
"It has impacts across the board. People can take this money
and grow it so it is helping to grow the economy. These
households are starting short-term micro-businesses such as
small shops," David Seidenfeld, a senior researcher with AIR who
directed the study, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We know they have more money than they did before, which
has enabled them to do all of these things," he said.
A simulation model used by the researchers found that each
Zambian kwacha ($0.18) transferred to poor households raised,
through multiplier effects, the income in the local economy by
1.79 kwachas.
This suggests that such transfers not only alleviate poverty
but also stimulate economic activity - though of course on a
small scale and from a very low base.
TARGETING THE POOREST OF THE POOR
Zambia's modest programme of child grants, involving three
remote districts targeted because they had the country's highest
rates of extreme poverty and mortality among children under the
age of five, was started in 2010.
The criteria was simple: all families with at least one
child beneath the age five were eligible, but all households
received the same amount - 60 Zambian kwacha or around $11 a
month at current exchange rates - regardless of their size.
No conditions were attached to how the money could be spent
and the researchers interviewed the heads of over 2,500 of the
households in the communities, about half of whom were
recipients, so they could contrast their fortunes with those who
did not receive it.
The study found that 76 percent of the increased spending by
those given the transfers went to food, with the percentage of
households eating two or more meals a day rising by 8 percentage
points to 97 percent.
In a promising sign, virtually none of the extra money was
spent on alcohol or tobacco. So fathers were not grabbing the
cash and heading down to the local informal bar for a bender.
The study also showed that the value of agricultural produce
harvested rose by 50 percent and the number of households
selling harvested crops rose by twelve percentage points.
This was because they had extra cash to hire labour from
within their communities and also to spend on inputs and tools.
There was a 21 percentage increase in the number of
livestock owned and recipient households sold twice as many
livestock as those not receiving the cash.
Significantly, there was a 17 percentage point increase in
the number of small businesses set up by the households
receiving the extra $11 a month.
Zambia plans to build on what it sees as the success of the
programme by increasing it to 150 million kwacha a year in 2014
from around 17.5 million now and also expanding the criteria, so
it may go to more than just families with children under five.
President Michael Sata inherited the programme when he took
office in 2011 and widening it is in keeping with his populist
initiatives on behalf of the poor and working class.
Cash transfers or grants to the poor and indigent in Africa
are few and far between but are starting to take root.
South Africa has by far the largest programme on the
continent, with around 16.1 million people or close to a third
of its population receiving some kind of social grant, according
to a recent report by investment bank Goldman Sachs.
The Transfer Project, a research initiative that looks at
grant programmes in Africa, says Namibia and Lesotho also have
social pensions while cash transfers of various kinds have been
rolled out in Malawi, Mozambique and Kenya.
If the Zambia case is anything to go by, such programmes
should at least aim for the very poorest households and those
with young children, which could reap big dividends from even
small grants of cash. ($1 = 5.5600 Zambian kwachas)
