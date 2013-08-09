(Repeats story filed late on Thursday without changes)
* Intra-African investment rising by more than 30 pct a year
* Pension fund assets set to grow as Africans save more
* Some African funds are already continental investors
By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 9 Investors from Europe, Asia
and the United States are not the only ones chasing growth
opportunities in Africa these days - Africans themselves are
waking up to the potential across borders in their own backyard.
The same trends that have lured foreign capital to the
continent - rising wealth, sustained economic growth and a
swelling young population - are attracting investors in South
Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and even Namibia.
Between 2003 and 2011, intra-African investment into new FDI
projects in Africa grew at a 23 percent annual compound rate,
according to Ernst & Young. Since 2007, that rate has increased
to 32.5 percent, more than double the growth in investment from
non-African emerging markets and almost four times faster than
FDI from developed markets.
As Nigeria's finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told this
year's World Economic Forum on Africa: "We focus on FDI all the
time. How about AIA - Africans investing in Africa."
Cross-border African investment is set to accelerate as
local firms seek new markets, resource-rich countries launch
sovereign wealth funds and assets held by pension funds grow.
Underpinning this are the favourable demographics of
Sub-Saharan Africa, the world's youngest region, which will be
the only region of the globe not to experience a decline in its
saving rate by 2030, according to the World Bank.
By the middle of the century, Africa's working age
population will number 1.2 billion people, from around 500
million today, meaning it will provide one in four of the
world's workers, compared to one in eight from China.
While FDI and portfolio flows from outside the continent
will continue to provide long-term capital, skills and
technology, many believe growing intra-regional investment will
create a virtuous cycle, encouraging greater foreign investment.
"Foreign investors are much happier putting their money
behind local investors," said Gachao Kiuna, chief executive of
TransCentury, a Nairobi-listed infrastructure company
which invests in countries such as Uganda, Mozambique and the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
"Domestic investment is the real trigger towards driving
high investment levels," he added.
SWELLING SAVERS' POOL
South Africa has led the way in intra-African investment,
with companies like MTN and Shoprite among the
first to venture further north. Africa's biggest economy is now
one of the top five overall investors on the continent.
To the east and west, regional powerhouses Kenya and Nigeria
are also major cross-border investors.
Nigeria's Dangote Cement, controlled by the
continent's richest man Aliko Dangote, is investing $5 billion
to build an African cement empire, with projects planned in
Cameroon, Senegal, Ethiopia, Zambia and South Africa.
Kenyan and Nigerian banks have also expanded into their
surrounding regions. Nigeria's United Bank for Africa,
with operations in 18 other African states including Ghana,
Mozambique and Tanzania, expects to generate half its revenue
from the rest of Africa in coming years, from 20 percent now.
"There is a lot of potential in sectors like oil and gas
which in the next ten years will still be booming in Africa,"
Emmanuel Nnorom, chief executive of UBA Africa, told Reuters.
Africa's burgeoning pool of savings will help to drive the
intra-regional investment surge.
"Everybody talks about the rising middle class, growing
urbanisation of the labour force. Even more important is the
formalisation of the labour force which is creating more
contributors to pension funds," said Eliot Pence, who heads the
Africa practice at U.S. advisory firm McLarty Associates.
Like the rest of the developing world, Sub-Saharan Africa's
stock of capital is set to balloon in the next two decades and
will rise to $23.3 trillion in 2030, from $11 trillion in 2010,
according to a World Bank report published in May.
BIG PLAYERS
Pension funds in Africa could become prominent continental
investors, though analysts say many will need to update their
asset allocation regulations.
Renaissance Capital estimates that total assets under
management of sub-Saharan Africa's six biggest pension funds
could surge to $622 billion by 2020, from $260 billion in 2010,
and by 2050 they could balloon to $7.3 trillion.
Africa-focused private equity firms are already tapping
local pools of capital. Emerging Capital Partners said 44
percent of investors in its third Africa fund established in
2008 were local institutions, up from 26.8 percent in its first
fund set up in 2000.
Helios Investment Partners hopes African institutions can
become an even larger part of its investor base, said partner
Dabney Tonelli. "Given the growth of pension funds ... you see
the potential for these institutions to become the big players
in African private equity," she said.
South Africa's Government Employees Pension Fund, the
continent's largest with around $120 billion in assets, is
investing 1 percent of the fund in the rest of Africa, but can
invest up to 5 percent.
Namibia's $6 billion Government Institutions Pension Fund
(GIPF) has a 27 percent allocation to South Africa and 8 percent
to the rest of the continent, where it is investing in both
listed markets and private equity, Chief Executive David Nuyoma
said. The returns have not disappointed, he added.
"It's been tremendous - 30 (percent) plus year on year."
