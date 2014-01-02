* New data clarifies link between poverty and poaching
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 2 What do infant mortality and
elephant poaching have in common? Plenty, according to
conservation groups.
Researchers have for the first time made clear connections
between elephant poaching in Africa, which has been surging to
meet soaring ivory demand in Asia, and factors such as poverty,
as shown by high rates of child deaths, and corruption.
These links have always been suspected but never pinned down
with hard data.
The findings come in a report prepared for an African
elephant summit in Botswana in December by groups including
TRAFFIC, which tracks the global trade in wildlife products, the
International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the
Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.
Areas where child mortality and poverty are worst also see
higher levels of elephant poaching, but poor villagers typically
do not benefit from the illicit ivory trade.
In this regard, the ivory trade - with its long and
blood-stained history - is similar to other extractive
industries in Africa, which have been exploited to meet demand
elsewhere with few rewards for local people.
Demand for ivory - used for carvings and valued for
millennia for its colour and texture - has been rising sharply
in newly affluent Asian countries, notably China, fuelling a new
wave of elephant slaughter.
Following a decline in the 1990s, poaching of the world's
largest land mammal has risen dramatically and in 2012 an
estimated 15,000 elephants were illegally killed at 42 sites in
Africa monitored by MIKE - the U.N.-backed programme for
Monitoring the Illegal Killing of Elephants.
Since 2010, elephant poaching levels in Africa have exceeded
5 percent of the total population - a tipping point because
killings are now outpacing the animals' birth rate.
In a related trend, the killing of rhinos for their horns -
used in traditional medicine in Vietnam and China - has also
soared, notably in South Africa, home to the vast majority of
the animals.
According to South African government statistics, as of Dec.
19, a record 946 rhinos had been poached in the country in 2013,
compared to 668 in all of 2012.
POVERTY PROXY
The report found a striking link between infant mortality
rates - measured by the number of deaths of infants under one
year old per 10,000 live births - and the illegal killing of
elephants.
"Human infant mortality, which is interpreted as a proxy for
poverty, is the single strongest site-level correlate ... with
sites suffering from higher levels of poverty experiencing
higher levels of elephant poaching," the report said.
The relationship between poverty and poaching - in Africa
and elsewhere - has long been assumed because wildlife is a
source of food or money for impoverished rural dwellers.
But links between measurements of poverty and living
standards, such as infant mortality, and the illicit killing of
elephants, have not been made before with the kind of clarity
that researchers have found in the data over the past two years.
Julian Blanc, a co-author of the study and acting
coordinator for MIKE, told Reuters infant mortality was the best
barometer for poverty because data for it, based on work by the
Center for International Earth Science Information Network,
exists at local levels.
It can therefore be linked to localised incidents of
elephant poaching, making it far more useful than other
measurements such as per capita GDP, which can give a skewed
picture, especially in countries with high levels of inequality.
Ziama in Guinea, Niassa in Mozambique, and Bangassou in
Central African Republic were the three areas covered in the
report with the highest rates of infant mortality, ranging from
1,240 to almost 1,400 deaths per 10,000 live births.
All three areas also had extremely high levels of elephant
poaching. In the case of Ziama, its elephant population is small
but has been reduced by over half in the past few years.
The next four areas in the infant mortality rankings were
all found in Democratic Republic of Congo.
The report also found, using Transparency International's
Corruption Perceptions Index, that at the national level "high
poaching levels are more prevalent in countries where governance
is weaker, and vice versa".
Poverty and governance are the "enabling" factors for
poaching, with consumer demand the other key link in the chain.
Poor governance and high poverty levels overlap between
countries such as Congo and Central African Republic, which are
also areas where local people see little value in elephant
populations.
"In many parts of Africa people living with elephants derive
no benefits from that coexistence and only bear costs in terms
of crop damage, injury or death," Blanc said in a telephone
interview from his Nairobi base.
TROPICAL, LAND-LOCKED
Many of these countries - such as Central African Republic -
also suffer from the development curses of having tropical
climates, which impose the heavy disease burden seen in their
infant mortality rates, and being landlocked, which imposes
economic costs.
Still, that does not mean that wildlife in such places could
not be utilised in a way that might bring economic benefits.
Heavily forested and tropical Gabon, for example, is building a
wildlife tourist industry aimed at the more adventurous.
But elsewhere in central Africa, elephants, a natural
resource that could lift rural economies in the form of
eco-tourism, or even a regulated ivory trade down the road, are
being exterminated, depriving future generations of potential
income.
Such poverty traps serve as a sobering reminder, against the
backdrop of the "Africa Rising" narrative, that much of the
world's poorest continent is still being excluded from the
region's dynamic economic growth and investment story.
