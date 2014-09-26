By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 Global warming in Africa
may soon move bond markets.
In 2016, the first climate change bonds will be issued from
Africa - unique instruments that will enable the world's poorest
continent to tap both capital markets and donor funds to bolster
its defenses against extreme weather events such as prolonged
drought or extreme heat.
The plan, unveiled on the sidelines of the U.N. climate
summit in New York this week, will see an initial issue of
around $200 million for up to five years.
If successful, the bonds will be rolled out every five years
over a period of at least three decades, potentially creating
the conditions for a secondary market to take root.
The bonds are being developed by, and will be issued by,
African Risk Capacity (ARC), an agency of the African Union
created earlier this year to improve the region's ability to
plan, prepare and respond to natural disasters and climate
change.
They are not the same as green bonds, which are linked to
investments perceived as environmentally friendly, such as the
construction of wind farms.
Rather, they will be modeled on catastrophe bonds, a
recognised asset class traded since the 1990s and created to
support U.S. reinsurers who had too much risk in their
portfolios, such as exposure to hurricane damage in Florida.
The introduction of climate change bonds comes against a
backdrop of a flurry of African Eurobond issues in recent years.
"These will be the first climate change bonds and the first
Africa-specific catastrophe bonds," said Joanna Syroka, senior
programme advisor for ARC.
"So it will be something investors will not have in their
portfolios and will help them to diversify risk," she told
Reuters in a telephone interview from New York.
BIG YIELDS, BIG RISK
Catastrophe, or "Cat bonds", work like this: investors put
up the capital, which then sits in a collateral account as
either cash or very safe triple-A-rated instruments.
Investors get a high yield or premium but here's the catch:
if disaster strikes, the bonds can default and anyone who has
bought into them can lose their principal.
In the case of climate change bonds, the plan is for
investors to put up the capital while the yield will be
leveraged from donor funds or aid, Syroka said.
Pay-outs for disasters will be tied to "extreme climate
indices" still under development.
"We'll be designing extreme climate indices that will track
extreme weather events across different regions of Africa and by
that I mean drought, heat, and rainfall," said Syroka.
If the index does not do anything out of the ordinary then
the investors in the bond will get their capital back in five
years, along with the coupon.
But if it exceeds some kind of threshold that indicates an
extreme weather event has occurred in the region, then some or
all of the principal will be paid out to participating states to
help them mitigate the impact or respond to a disaster.
"It would have to be something extreme and really unexpected
to trigger the threshold of the index," Syroka said.
At present five African countries - Niger, Senegal,
Mauritania, Kenya and Mozambique - are eligible to take part in
the planned bonds because they are already part of ARC's
sovereign risk pool insurance scheme, also set up to deal with
droughts, floods and other server weather occurrences.
More countries are expected to sign up before the first
bonds are issued and the indices will be tailored to the regions
where member states are found. For example, cyclones are only
relevant for southern Africa.
Africa as the world's least-developed region produces little
of the greenhouse gases, such as emissions from coal-fired
plants, that most scientists link to rapid climate change.
But it is the continent widely seen as most vulnerable to a
changing climate as much of its population is poor, rural and
often dependent on rain-fed agriculture.
In a few years' time, expect some bond traders may be
watching the weather in Africa as keenly as corn traders.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)