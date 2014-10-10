* "Hysteria and panic" seen multiplying economic damage
By Pascal Fletcher
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 An Ebola victim who
travelled to the United States and a case of contagion in Europe
have triggered a global frenzy to act. While Africa welcomes a
real international response at last, there are also fears the
reaction may be more damaging than the disease.
No one can minimise the horror of the daily deaths and
suffering in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, as the silent but
aggressive sickness wipes out families and communities, nor the
health risk the virus poses to an interconnected global village.
But Africans at many levels are bristling at an unfocused
and lop-sided view of the health emergency they say ignores
geography, distorts reality and will set back the real
development advances made by a continent in the last decade.
"Hysteria and panic, I see, are really more contagious than
the disease itself," said economist Carlos Lopes from
Guinea-Bissau, who heads the U.N. Economic Commission for
Africa.
With some U.S. politicians clamouring for a quarantining of
Africa after a Liberian traveller - who died this week - brought
the disease to the United States, Lopes, along with other
economists, politicians and business leaders, is worried that
Sub-Saharan Africa will face blanket Ebola "stigmatisation".
The vision of Africa held by investors and tourists had been
brightening. The region, its one billion people and natural
riches, was starting to be seen as a promising beacon of growth.
Old stereotypes of a dark continent of poverty, conflict and
pestilence were starting to be left behind.
Now however the epidemic - in three small countries of the
continent's western corner that together represent just one
percent of Africa's economy - threatens to hurt that progress.
"There are two epidemics - the health epidemic and the
epidemic of fear," said Mark Weinberger, global chairman and CEO
of business services firm Ernst & Young, which has tracked
Africa's increasing attractiveness to investors in recent years.
SELF-FULFILLING SCENARIO
The World Bank warned this week that besides the severe
damage to the epicentre economies of Sierra Leone, Liberia and
Guinea - the latter two will see their GDP growth halved - West
Africa as a sub-region could lose around $32 billion and even
more than $40 billion if the Ebola emergency spreads to larger
neighbouring economies like Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.
The bank said that to avoid disruption to transportation,
cross-border trade, supply chains and tourism in West Africa,
remedial efforts needed to focus not just on "containing the
epidemic" but also "mitigating aversion behaviour".
In World Bank-speak, "aversion behaviour" means knee-jerk
panic reaction - flight and tourism cancellations, postponed
business trips and meetings and shelved investment decisions,
border closures, transport and travel curbs - which could
multiply the economic damage of the Ebola epidemic.
"The impact is being felt all across Africa," Abdul
Tejan-Cole, a Sierra Leonean who is executive director of the
Open Society Initiative for West Africa, told Reuters.
Weinberger said the irrational fear factor could slow
investment decisions about Africa and expressed concern that the
World Bank's impact projection could become self-fulfilling.
"They are describing a worst-case scenario that may or may
not happen," he told Reuters.
EBOLA "GOES ANYWHERE"
Ebola could have "dramatic consequences" for West Africa if
it spreads, the International Monetary Fund acknowledged this
week in its World Economic Outlook. But it maintained a bright
forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa's prospects overall.
Forecasting the region's growth would accelerate to 5.8
percent next year from a buoyant 5.1 percent this year and in
2013, the IMF said: "The outlook is expected to remain
favourable for the lion's share of the region's countries."
It's a broader perspective that Nigeria's finance minister,
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, thinks should be kept at the forefront.
She bridles at what she terms sloppy media reporting about
the epidemic, which she says unfairly paints the whole of West
Africa, and the wider continent, with the same toxic brush.
"There is a danger. People are really scared of Ebola. We
must manage the views on it properly," Okonjo-Iweala said on the
sidelines of an FT Africa Summit 2014 in London.
She and others believe the media and experts should focus
less on worst case scenarios and more on examples of success in
containing Ebola. For example Nigeria, Africa's most populous
nation and biggest economy, appears to have checked its own
small outbreak that was imported by a sick Liberian.
Senegal has also contained a similar imported outbreak.
In the Ebola hot zones of Liberia and Sierra Leone,
reactions are torn between welcoming the increased international
attention and rejecting its Doomsday focus.
"They've splattered photos of hopeless patients lying on the
floor without showing any respect for their dignity as human
beings," said Ibrahim Kamara from Makeni in Sierra Leone.
Obsessive Western media cover of the United States and
Spanish cases - so few in comparison with daily death tolls in
West Africa - also prompts fierce objections.
But others believe it will at least keep the world focused
on fighting the epidemic.
"The more they delay, the more bad it becomes for the world.
Ebola has no boundary, it goes anywhere and attacks anytime,"
said Richard Kemokai, a social worker in Liberia.
