* Investors saw potential before GDP revision
* Low savings, creaking infrastructure hurt prospects
* Garment firms grow, other industries shut up shop
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 31 Kenya, like other nations on a
continent that boasts some of the fastest growth rates in the
world, is racing to upgrade neglected infrastructure, improve
regulations and revise often outdated economic figures to spur
investment.
For some, there are echoes of the start of Asia's rise.
But Kenya's challenges, many of which are mirrored across
Africa, are formidable if it wants to build on recent gains. It
cannot boast the high savings that helped boost Asian economies
and its efforts to attract the kind of new industry that will
create jobs and boost exports have had mixed results.
"It needs a higher rate of savings and more investment in
infrastructure to boost the country's productive potential,"
said Razia Khan, the head of research for Africa at Standard
Chartered in London.
Gross national savings are 11 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), the International Monetary Fund says, below the
26 percent target set in the Vision 2030 economic blueprint and
the kind of level seen in some Asian nations.
Savings are vital if Kenya is to avoid loading up too
heavily on foreign debt to fix roads, pave dirt tracks and build
power plants to meet the needs of businesses which frequently
complain about the cost of electricity and outages.
French retailer Carrefour is one several new
investors in Kenya, shrugging off the east African nation's
infrastructure and other challenges to bet instead on the
growing number of middle class Kenyans with money to spare.
Through its Dubai-based franchisee Majid al Futtaim,
Carrefour will become the anchor tenant of the new Two Rivers
mall due to open next year in Nairobi.
"There is huge demand," said James Mworia, chief executive
of Centum Investment, the main investor in the mall,
which is part of a bigger commercial and residential
development.
"What is lacking today in Kenya and Africa generally is
quality places for people to do business," he said at the
building site.
MOBILE MONEY PIONEER
But while Kenya's consumers may catch the attention of
companies like Carrefour and Porsche, the country
needs to draw manufacturing and other industries if it is to
generate more jobs and help expand exports beyond commodities.
Textiles are a bright spot. Kenya exported garments worth
$335 million in 2013 and the business already employs 40,000
people, industry executives say.
"We are making very good progress in the textile sector,"
Adan Mohamed, minister for industrialisation and enterprise,
said in October, adding a new factory employing 5,000 people
would open in Mtwapa on the coast in November.
But other firms are struggling. Even budding clothes makers
complain about expensive power supplies and poor infrastructure,
saying it drives some investors away.
Eveready East Africa said in October it was
stopping production of batteries in Kenya, with the loss of 99
jobs, and shifting to Egypt.
"It is not competitive," said the firm's chief executive,
Jackson Mutua. "There are a number of factors that they need to
put right."
When Kenya revised data last month, the economy was judged
to be 25 percent bigger in 2013 than originally estimated, at
$53.4 billion, reducing the ratio of debt to GDP from 57 percent
to a healthier but still hefty 50 percent.
GDP per capita rose to $1,246, entering the World Bank's
$1,045-to-$12,746 band for middle income states.
Growth was revised upward, with 2013's figure set at 5.7
percent. That is still below the 6 percent economists say is a
minimum needed to make a tangible impact on the poor in a
country where around 40 percent live below the poverty line,
broadly defined as those living below $1.25 a day.
The economy has also been hurt by what turned out to be
unfounded worries about election violence in 2013 as well as
militant attacks including several in 2014. Economists say
governance and corruption issues remain a drag on performance.
"We are behind," said Gachao Kiuna, chief executive of
conglomerate TransCentury, who helped draft Vision 2030. "People
put a lot of emphasis on foreign direct investment, which is
important, but the bigger driver is domestic direct investment."
Kenya also languishes low down in the World Bank's rankings
on ease of doing business. In the 2014 table, it crept up one
place but was still in 136th position out of 189 countries,
where No. 1 is the easiest place to do business.
Officials and a private sector lobby group said this year's
ranking did not properly reflect changes that came into effect
around the time when the positions were settled in June.
A single window system set up in May to speed up the
clearance of imports and an electronic tax payment system to cut
paperwork for firms filing returns would boost Kenya's position
next year, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) said.
"We are as a government committed to ensure we improve the
business environment," the industrialisation minister said.
Seeking to address complaints about infrastructure, the
government aims to expand power generation capacity by 5,000
megawatts (MW) by 2017, adding to installed capacity of 1,664
MW. It is also building a faster railway line and new roads.
"Having ambitious infrastructure plans and projects is a
positive step because of the knock-on effects it has to overall
economic development," said Ahmed Salim, an analyst with
consultancy Teneo Intelligence in Dubai.
"But the challenge will continue to be project
implementation."
