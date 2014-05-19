* Large numbers of young workers can boost growth -study
* But "youth club" countries may not join mainstream soon
* Markets lack size and liquidity
* Unease grows over Zimbabwe after Mugabe party victory
* Zambian bond has underperformed due to weak copper price
* Rwanda scores better but has only two listed stocks
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, May 19 Three members of Africa's "youth
club" - Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe - offer some of the
fastest-growing working populations in the world, if only
investors can capitalise on that.
If the countries' demographic trends can be coupled with
good education to create skilled jobs and an avoidance of
political unrest, this should lead to economic growth quickly
enough to attract portfolio investors, some analysts say.
None of the three makes it to the flagship frontiers stock
index, which tracks exchanges a tier below the larger, more
established emerging markets. But according to United Nations
projections, their working-age populations will increase by up
to 20 percent by 2020.
This is attracting investors' attention, even though the
precise effect of expanding populations of young workers on
economic growth remains contested.
"I have never paid attention to demographics because I
didn't think it could be relevant on any investor timeframe - I
was wrong," said Charles Robertson, chief economist at
Renaissance Capital.
Renaissance recently published a study of frontier markets
showing Rwanda - which hosts the African Development Bank annual
meeting this week - along with Zambia and Zimbabwe as the top
three countries for demographics.
Each 1 percentage point annual rise in the working-age
population should equate to a 1 point improvement in the annual
growth rate, Robertson said. In the case of Rwanda, demographics
would account for an extra 4 percentage points a year on growth.
But unsophisticated financial markets and, in some cases,
erratic government policies may keep these countries out of the
mainstream for some time to come.
"Liquidity is a big constraint," Robertson added.
Around $22 billion in funds is under management in frontier
markets, according to Rencap estimates, mostly through the MSCI
frontiers index, one of the best-performing
markets this year.
Following the upgrading of two big Gulf markets - Qatar and
United Arab Emirates - to emerging market status this month,
Africa will make up around 30 percent of the frontiers index.
But even to make it to frontier stock market status requires
levels of size, liquidity and market access which the youth club
three don't have.
ZIMBABWE
Of the three, Zimbabwe has the largest and most-established
stock market, which became a favourite with frontier investors
last year, hitting record highs. But even here, daily turnover
of a few million dollars compares with around $25 million in
frontier market Nigeria, for example.
Stock favourites include brewery company Delta Corporation
, and mobile phone operator Econet Wireless.
Zimbabwe averaged nearly double-digit annual growth between
2009 and 2012 as it recovered under a power-sharing government
from economic collapse. But rates have fallen sharply due to
shortages of electricity and capital, while less than 20 percent
of the working population is in formal employment.
Investors have also become more uncomfortable since
elections last year cemented President Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF
party in power. "We still have some exposure to Zimbabwe but we
are less bullish on Zimbabwe than we have been," said Andrew
Lister, fund manager at Advance Emerging Capital.
Zimbabwe, shunned by Western governments and funding
institutions, has not been able to follow many other African
nations in issuing international bonds.
For Danat Abdrakhmanov, institutional portfolio manager at
Eaton Vance, a growing population is not enough for investment.
"In terms of the way we look at countries - we want to see rule
of law, less regulation, less government, smarter regulation -
when you are talking about countries like Zimbabwe, things can
only improve," he said.
Valuations are also not as cheap as they once were, with
price-earnings ratios at 11 for the MSCI Zimbabwe index,
according to Datastream, compared with a little over 12 for the
MSCI emerging markets index.
ZAMBIA BONDS
Zambia was one of the forerunners among African countries to
issue international debt, launching a $750 million bond in 2012.
The bond has not been a great success, with
weakness in the price of copper - Zambia's main export - leading
Zambia to underperform other African debt. (For GRAPHIC on
African debt performance, see link.reuters.com/set57v)
Zambia succeeded in issuing a second bond this year, though
at a higher yield.
Zambian-focused mining companies listed outside the country,
such as First Quantum Minerals and Gemfields,
have attracted investors. But illiquid local stock markets, a
sliding currency and a worryingly large budget deficit have kept
many international investors away.
"Zambia has some issues," said Stuart Culverhouse, chief
economist at frontier markets broker Exotix. "It had a fiscal
blow-out last year and the currency has come under a lot of
pressure. It has to make sure it does not repeat that."
Rwanda scores better than the other two countries for ease
of doing business and low levels of corruption and debt, and
Rencap flags it as a buy.
Critics accuse President Paul Kagame of being authoritarian
and trampling on media and political freedoms, accusations he
denies. However, Kagame has won international praise for
progress in his attempt following the 1994 genocide to transform
Rwanda into a middle-income country by 2020.
The country launched a debut dollar bond last
year at a yield below 7 percent, which has performed well.
Investors are eager to get into Kigali, but for fund
managers there is even less to buy than elsewhere. The stock
market boasts only two companies - brewery company Bralirwa
and Bank of Kigali - though expectations are
for more to list this year.
The lack of investible instruments reflects the drawbacks
with focusing on population growth alone.
"I would never trade demographics," said Stephen
Bailey-Smith, head of African research at Standard Bank. "There
is going to be growth from demographics, but you have a huge
number of people chasing a limited amount of liquidity - the
demographic premium gets priced in in two seconds."
(Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by David Stamp)