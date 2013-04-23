* Visits, pledges of deals mark Ahmadinejad's Africa policy
* Ties fail to deliver votes for Iran at UN Security Council
* Sanctions on nuclear activity cut African trade with Iran
By David Lewis
DAKAR, April 23 Before Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad started a visit to Niger last week, there was talk
that the poor West African state might add Iran to its list of
buyers for the uranium mined in its remote desert north.
Such a deal would have alarmed world powers seeking to have
Iran curb its shadowy nuclear programme. But the outcome of
Ahmadinejad's trip was far less spectacular: an agreement on
visas for diplomats and another on health cooperation.
Ahmadinejad's final African tour before he steps down this
year illustrated how Iran's campaign to court the fast-growing
continent has yielded remarkably little in the way of trade and
votes at the United Nations against sanctions targeting its
disputed nuclear activity over the past seven years.
"There is a general sense that Iran's influence in Africa is
on the wane," said Manoah Esipisu, a Johannesburg-based Africa
analyst. "Iran means trouble with Washington and its allies, and
there is little appetite for that."
With an economic growth rate forecast above 5 percent this
year despite a global slowdown, Africa is now attracting
investment from around the world, meaning the continent can
afford to be choosier about its friends.
Burgeoning oil production from countries like Nigeria,
Ghana, Chad and Equatorial Guinea also means Tehran's chief
economic bargaining chip is of less value.
South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa's largest economy, had
relied on Iran for a quarter of its oil imports but gave in to
Western moves last year to embargo Iranian oil exports, turning
elsewhere to secure its crude.
Kenya, an important Western ally in the fight against
militant Islam in East Africa, also backtracked within days on a
deal to import 4 million tonnes of Iranian oil last year after
its allies expressed disapproval.
South African Deputy Foreign Minister Ebrahim Ebrahim said
he had told Tehran frankly that his country could no longer
purchase Iranian oil to avoid running into Western sanctions.
"I told them the United States is an important export market
... We don't want a situation that will damage our economy,"
said Ebrahim, who returned from Tehran last week.
"While we may appreciate and sympathise with them, there are
certain realities that we need to take into consideration."
Many developing states in principle back Iran's insistence
on the right to enrich uranium for what it says will be civilian
nuclear energy only. But they also feel Iran should heed U.N.
demands for transparency in its nuclear work to help defuse
fears that it is trying to develop the means to make atom bombs.
TRADE DOWN, NO VOTES AT UNITED NATIONS
Last week's visit to Benin, Niger and Ghana was
Ahmadinejad's fifth to the continent since he took office in
2005. Before the trip, he described relations with Africa as "of
paramount importance to Tehran".
But Tehran's lobbying for votes at the U.N. Security Council
has fallen on deaf ears. African nations have voted in favour of
all four sanctions resolutions passed between 2006 and 2010 as a
result of Iran's nuclear programme.
IMF data also suggests that Iran's trade with Africa - a
fraction of other emerging powers' - has been hurt by sanctions.
Its exports to sub-Saharan Africa peaked at $3.9 billion in 2011
only to slump last year to $1.8 billion.
Senegal exemplifies Iran's chequered record. A deal signed
under the previous government of President Abdoulaye Wade led to
a factory churning out yellow, Iranian-designed vehicles.
But promises of a Iranian-built refinery to help ease
Senegal's chronic fuel shortage never materialised.
Then the seizure of a secret Iranian arms shipment in
Nigeria in 2010 en route for Gambia prompted Dakar to break off
relations with Tehran as it feared the arms would have found
their way across the border into the hands of separatist rebels.
The link between Iran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah,
which was ties in West Africa, causes particular concern.
"It's important these countries are aware of the connections
Iran has," said one Western diplomat, noting Tehran was using
its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to court African
nations. "You can track a lot of things going on back to Iran
... which means we need to be alert to what is going on."
Iranian warships visited Sudan last year after Khartoum
accused Israel of bombing a weapons factory there. Israel has
not commented on that accusation but has accused Sudan of
smuggling weapons to Iranian-allied Palestinian group Hamas.
In Niamey, the Nigerien capital, Ahmadinejad called on
Muslim states to resist Western efforts to divide them.
"The enemy doesn't want to see nations, especially Muslim
ones, have good ties. They are always plotting ... but there is
no doubt that the will of the people will triumph," he said.
But, with France a significant donor and security ally for
Niger, Nigerien Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum was quick to
stress that any exchange with Iran would have to meet
international laws.
Jack Rosen, president of the American Jewish Congress and an
adviser to several African leaders, said he was previously
alarmed that Iranian activities on the continent were not being
taken seriously enough but now feels the tide has turned.
"Iran and Ahmadinejad have become more pariah-like than they
were a few years ago and African leaders understand where their
long-term bread is buttered," he said.
