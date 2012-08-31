* W. and Central Africa to be "the next Pilbara"
By Rebekah Kebede
PERTH, Aug 31 Australian miners are betting that
Africa will be the next frontier for iron ore, as they look
beyond a fall this week in the price of the steel-making
ingredient to its lowest level in nearly three years, battered
by cooling Chinese demand.
African countries could eventually rival Pilbara,
Australia's main iron ore mining region and producer of about
half of the world's seaborne iron ore supply, mining executives
gathered at a meeting in Perth said on Friday.
The demand downturn caused by China's slowing growth was a
blip, Australian explorers and miners said, and as China seeks
to diversify its iron ore supply, unexplored resources in Africa
promise better value for shareholders' money.
"Africa is going to ride the same story that BHP and Rio and
Hancock have ridden in the last 40 years in Australia," John
Welborn, the managing director of Equatorial Resources,
which is developing two iron ore projects in the Republic of
Congo, told Reuters.
Top miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto
, and the privately-held Hancock Prospecting are some of
Australia's largest producers of iron ore.
The comments come against a backdrop of fears that
Australia's decade-long resource boom may be fading, following
sharp price falls in key commodities, such as iron ore and coal,
combined with delays to some projects proposed by miners
including BHP Billiton.
"NEW PILBARA"
If all the projects in the pipeline in West and Central
Africa were to come online, the region could export just as much
as Australia currently does - 500 million tonnes - by the end of
the decade, Welborn said.
Not all the proposed projects are likely to be developed in
that timeline, he acknowledged, however. Project developers in
the region must grapple with inadequate infrastructure and power
supply, and face several political and regulatory hurdles.
But as costs rise in Australia, where the iron ore deposits
of the Pilbara are well-trodden territory, Africa is emerging as
"the new Pilbara", Welborn added.
The countries of West and Central Africa, such as Guinea,
Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Gabon offer new frontiers
for explorers and miners.
"You can walk into countries in Africa that have never been
explored, we know in West Australia there are a lot of areas
that have already been explored," said Peter Turner, the
managing director of Nemex Resources, which is
developing the Telimele resource in Guinea.
"I would prefer to take my shareholders' money and spend it
in Africa because I do think t here is bigger upside than perhaps
in Australia."
Guilio Casello, managing director of Sundance Resources
, said he was not concerned about the slowdown in
Chinese commodities demand, which has spurred several Australian
companies to shelve major resource projects.
"What's happening at the moment in the iron ore price is a
short term dip...in the end, China wants this project," said
Casello, whose firm is developing a $4.7 billion mine on the
Congo-Cameroon bo r der that will supply China with 35 million
tonnes of iron ore each year.
This compares with Australia's No. 3 iron ore miner
Fortescue Metals, which is producing at a rate of 55
million tonnes a year.
But there are some naysayers.
Although miners such as Brazil's Vale and China's
Minmetals, are flocking to Africa, attracted by the
resources and low operating costs, others, such as BHP Billiton
, worry about how fast resource development will
proceed, hobbled by a lack of power and infrastructure and
political and regulatory hurdles.
For instance, Rio Tinto's development of the
Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea was held up after a change
in government led to a revision of terms.
The Simandou mine, scheduled to begin producing 95 million
tonnes per year from 2015, will be the largest iron ore mine and
infrastructure project developed in Africa, the company says.
But others say the continent offers a better investment
climate after becoming more transparent in recent years.
"Most countries are getting a bit more transparent," said
Bert de Waele, a principal consultant at mining consulting firm
SRK Consulting, which has operations across the continent.
"You can get everything online - you go to the ministry of
mines in Burkina Faso, you can get everything in French and in
English, which tells you exactly what to do."
The situation contrasts with former years when investors had
to plead with individual ministers for permits and bribery was
not unheard of, he said.