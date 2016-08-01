JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Africa Israel said on Monday that the deadline for getting approval for the sale of its holdings in hard-hit subsidiary AFI Development has been pushed to Aug 10 from Aug 1.

* Company said it is still waiting for a green light from the securities regulator in Cyprus, where AFI is registered.

* Africa Israel, which is controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, is seeking a debt settlement with bondholders for the second time since 2010. It has 3.1 billion shekels in Israeli bonds to be repaid.

* Under the deal, Africa Israel will sell its 65 percent stake in Russia-focused AFI to Leviev for 550 million shekels ($144.43 million).

* ($1 = 3.8081 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)