JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Africa Israel said on Monday that the deadline
for getting approval for the sale of its holdings in hard-hit
subsidiary AFI Development has been pushed to Aug 10
from Aug 1.
* Company said it is still waiting for a green light from
the securities regulator in Cyprus, where AFI is registered.
* Africa Israel, which is controlled by billionaire diamond
dealer Lev Leviev, is seeking a debt settlement with bondholders
for the second time since 2010. It has 3.1 billion shekels in
Israeli bonds to be repaid.
* Under the deal, Africa Israel will sell its 65 percent
stake in Russia-focused AFI to Leviev for 550 million shekels
($144.43 million).
* ($1 = 3.8081 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)