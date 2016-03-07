JERUSALEM, March 7 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments expects to post a 2015 net
loss of 1.8-1.9 billion shekels ($461-$487 million) due to a
valuation loss on investment properties at its AFI Development
unit.
AFI, a Russia-focused real estate and investment firm,
estimated on Monday a loss after tax for the fourth quarter,
including foreign exchange loss, will be $470 million.
Citing an independent appraiser, AFI said the valuation of
its AFIMALL in Moscow fell to $686 million from $990 million
while valuations of other assets also declined.
AFI said it expects the gross value of its portfolio of
properties to decrease to $1.4 billion at the end of 2015 from
$1.97 billion recorded at the end of September.
It noted that the estimates are preliminary and that
preparation of the firm's annual results was underway.
"The valuation loss and impairment reflect a decrease in the
value of the company's projects due to continuously challenging
macroeconomic environment in Russia and respective depressed
condition of the real estate market," AFI said, citing a further
deterioration in the rouble/dollar exchange rate and oil prices
during the fourth quarter.
($1 = 3.9039 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)