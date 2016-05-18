TEL AVIV May 18 Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments said on Wednesday it is seeking a debt settlement with bondholders for the second time since 2010.

Africa-Israel has 3.1 billion shekels ($809.3 million) in Israeli bonds to be repaid.

The company's Russia-focused subsidiary AFI Development has been hurt by the weak Russian economy, which Africa-Israel said in a statement was due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that resulted in international sanctions, combined with the fall in oil prices and a sharp devaluation of the rouble.

The worsening situation has prompted Russian bank VTB to call for early repayment of a $611 million loan to AFI Development for projects including the AFI Mall in Moscow. Alternatively, the parties are examining the possibility of the loan being paid off with the bank taking possession of a number of substantial assets.

Following the global financial crisis of 2008, Africa Israel was hurt by the real estate meltdown in the United States, Russia and eastern Europe. It defaulted on a series of bonds and in 2010 it restructured 7.4 billion shekels of debt.

Africa Israel noted that following its previous debt restructuring it sold off assets worth 6.7 billion shekels and redeemed debt of 4.8 billion shekels.

In the fourth quarter of 2015 Africa Israel had a net loss of 1.58 billion shekels after AFI, which is 65 percent held by Africa Israel, posted a decline in the value of its assets of 1.96 billion shekels. AFI had a loss of $490 million in the quarter.

Africa Israel said in March it planned to sell some assets to generate positive cash flow to help it pay off its debts.

($1 = 3.8305 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)