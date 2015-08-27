TEL AVIV Aug 27 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments posted a wider loss in the
second quarter due to a decline in revenue at its mall in Russia
and the impact of the euro's weakness against the shekel.
The company said on Thursday it had a net loss of 179
million shekels ($45.6 million) in the quarter, compared with a
loss of 66 million a year earlier.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties fell
to 149 million shekels from 172 million.
Africa Israel is the parent company of Russian real estate
developer AFI Development.
($1 = 3.9247 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)