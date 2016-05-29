JERUSALEM May 29 Israeli property developer
Africa Israel Investments, whose Russia-focused
subsidiary AFI Development has been hit hard by the
weak Russian economy, reported on Sunday that it made a
first-quarter loss.
Africa Israel posted a net loss for the quarter of 41
million shekels ($10.7 million), which compared with a profit of
9 million shekels in the first three months of 2015.
London-listed AFI, which is 65 percent owned by Africa
Israel, recorded a $32 million loss for the first three months
of the year, and the worsening situation has prompted Russian
bank VTB to call for early repayment of a $611 million loan to
AFI Development for projects including the AFI Mall in Moscow.
Alternatively, the parties are examining the possibility of
the loan being paid off with the bank taking possession of a
number of substantial assets.
Africa Israel said last week it was seeking a debt
settlement with bondholders for the second time since 2010. It
has 3.1 billion shekels in Israeli bonds to be repaid.
"This decision is necessary and we will take all steps
needed, both structural and managerial, to adjust business and
organizational operations to this complicated reality," said
Africa Israel Chief Executive Avraham Novogrocki.
The company has blamed the deterioration on the
Russia-Ukraine conflict that resulted in international
sanctions, combined with the fall in oil prices and a sharp
devaluation in the rouble.
Following the global financial crisis of 2008 Africa Israel
defaulted on a series of bonds and in 2010 it restructured 7.4
billion shekels of debt.
Africa Israel said that following its previous debt
restructuring it sold off assets worth 6.7 billion shekels and
redeemed debt of 4.8 billion shekels.
($1 = 3.8445 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Greg Mahlich)