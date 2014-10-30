* Zambia's Sata latest African leader to die overseas
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 When dying Zambian
president Michael Sata flew to London last week he was following
a long line of African leaders who have sought emergency -- and
secret -- medical treatment in foreign hospitals most of their
citizens can only dream of.
With Ebola exposing the poor state of the continent's
healthcare systems, and mobile phones and social media
undermining official attempts to control and suppress
information, many Africans were unimpressed.
After Sata's death on Tuesday evening, websites lit up with
angry comments about another ailing African head of state
jumping on a plane rather than risking being patched up in one
of his own hospitals.
"Sadly, his death has added to the long list of rich and
influential Africans to die while on medical tourism in Europe
and America," a commentator called Striker wrote on the website
of Nigerian newspaper Punch.
For those in Zambia, a vibrant and relatively stable nation
of 13 million people that has recently enjoyed annual growth
around 7 percent, the sense of hypocrisy is particularly acute.
Sata's predecessor-but-one, Levy Mwanawasa, died in office
in Paris six years ago after suffering a stroke in Egypt, and
one of Sata's many 2011 election promises was to improve public
infrastructure, including healthcare.
However little changed on the ground, and when Sata's son,
Kazimu, was involved in a car smash in the northern town of
Ndola in July he was taken by air ambulance to Johannesburg's
Milpark hospital, a world-class private facility in South
Africa's commercial capital.
Kazimu's fellow passengers had to make do with the Ndola
General, according to local media reports.
"What if we had a situation where the children of our
politicians were obliged to receive their care in Zambian
hospitals?" Zambia Reports, an anti-government news website,
asked in an editorial at the time.
"No doubt we would begin to see immediate improvements to
the training, equipment, funding, and innovation of healthcare
facilities throughout the country."
"MYSTERY ILLNESS"
With the exception of South Africa -- home to top-notch
hospitals and the world's first human heart transplant in 1967
-- few sub-Saharan governments are willing to let their leaders
get much more than a cough sweet on home soil.
They are also loathe to tell their citizens, frequently
playing down the seriousness of medical problems or denying them
altogether -- one reason for the "mystery" or "undisclosed
illness" that claims so many of Africa's 'Big Men'.
Ethiopian strongman Meles Zenawi died aged 57 in a Belgian
hospital in 2012 after top government officials insisted for
more than a month he had only a minor illness and his condition
was not serious.
In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and its biggest
oil producer, President Umara Yar'Adua had months of heart
treatment in Saudi Arabia before returning home in 2010 in
almost total secrecy and dying after weeks on life support.
Africa's oldest leader, 90-year-old Zimbabwean President
Robert Mugabe, regularly flies to Singapore for what officials
say are "routine" eye tests, although given his age and
persistent cancer rumours, few of his countrymen believe them.
Besides the health benefits, parking an ailing leader abroad
far from prying eyes lets first families and the inner circle
control the flow of vital information, an important weapon in
the succession battles that inevitably follow in a continent of
fragile democracies.
Few cases beat that of Malawi president Bingu wa Mutharika,
who was dead on arrival at a Lilongwe hospital in 2012 after a
massive heart attack, only to be flown in secret on a chartered
jet to South Africa for "medical treatment".
In the meantime, there were fears of a seizure of power as
cabinet members - including Mutharika's brother - met without
vice-president Joyce Banda, who was only named as the
constitutionally approved successor after the intervention of
the head of the army.
In case of Sata, who had no clear successor, the government
also went to great lengths to prevent media coverage of his
health and absence from the public eye since June.
However the strategy failed as dissident news websites such
as Zambia Reports and Zambian Watchdog, run by an exile in
London, emerged as the main sources of information on the only
topic in town.
"The Zambian case has been fascinating because there has
been such a crackdown on the formal media reporting on the
health of the president," said Grant Masterson of the
Johannesburg-based Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy
in Africa.
"It had been an open secret for a while. Zambians were all
talking about the health of their president even though they
weren't allowed to read about it in their papers."
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Andrew Heavens)