CAPE TOWN, June 30 India's largest utility and
tractor producer, Mahindra and Mahindra, has set up an
Africa-focused business unit as it looks to maintain
double-digit growth levels in the continent, the company said on
Tuesday.
With an active presence in 20 African countries, Mahindra
and Mahindra hopes the aggressive expansion will help spur a
10-fold increase in business over the next five to seven years.
"There is no doubt that the African continent holds
tremendous potential and the new African business unit will
place Mahindra in a very strong position to strengthen its
African presence," Ashok Thakur, chief executive of Mahindra's
local South African unit, said in a statement.
Thakur will lead the newly-established continental business
unit, based in South Africa, with additional business hubs
planned for Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt.
South Africa will act as a central distribution channel for
all products manufactured within the group, including utility
vehicles, tractors and trucks.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Louise
Heavens)