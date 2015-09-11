(Corrects Journal publication date)
By Katy Migiro
NAIROBI, Sept 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One million
Africans will catch malaria this year because they live near a
large dam and, at a time of booming dam construction on the
continent, greater efforts must be made to protect people from
the killer disease, a study in Malaria Journal said.
Almost 80 major new dams are due to be built in sub-Saharan
Africa over the next few years, and this will lead to an
additional 56,000 malaria cases a year, the study, published on
Sept. 4, predicted.
"While dams clearly bring many benefits - contributing to
economic growth, poverty alleviation and food security - adverse
malaria impacts need to be addressed or they will undermine the
sustainability of Africa's drive for development," the paper's
lead author, Solomon Kibret of Australia's University of New
England, said in a statement.
The researchers called for measures to control malaria to be
included when dams are being planned, such as drying out
shorelines at crucial times, issuing bed nets to local people
and introducing fish that eat mosquito larvae to dam reservoirs.
It is the first time scientists have measured the impact of
dams on malaria across the continent, the researchers said.
Over 15 million Africans live within five kilomatres of dam
reservoirs, the scientists found after studying almost 1,300
dams. Two-thirds of the dams were in malaria-prone areas.
Africa is experiencing a surge in dam construction so as to
generate electricity, irrigate crops and store water for
fast-growing populations.
"Dams are an important option for governments anxious to
develop," another of the paper's authors, Matthew McCartney of
the International Water Management Institute, a research
organisation, said.
"But it is unethical that people living close to them pay
the price of that development through increased suffering and,
possibly in extreme cases, loss of life."
Malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes, which breed in
stagnant water such as shallow puddles along dam shorelines. It
is a major health problem in sub-Saharan Africa, where there are
174 million cases a year.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change.)