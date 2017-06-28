DAKAR, June 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Providing
African pupils with antimalarial drugs, insecticide-treated bed
nets and education about preventing the mosquito-borne disease
may also protect them against anaemia and boost their
performance at school, researchers said on Wednesday.
Children in Mali who benefited from these three measures
from their teachers were 95 percent less likely to be infected
with malaria parasites and 44 percent less at risk of being
anaemic than those who only received bed nets, according to the
study.
The pupils' ability to pay attention for longer also
improved, found the research, conducted by Save the Children,
the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), and
the National Institute for Public Health Research in Mali.
While malaria kills thousands of young African children each
year, many others harbour the parasites that cause the disease
without displaying symptoms.
These infections frequently go unrecognised and untreated,
leading to anaemia, which can cause tiredness and affect
children's cognitive and physical development.
"This low-cost three-pronged approach delivered through
schools had significant health benefits and could potentially
improve educational performance," Sian Clarke, lead researcher
of the study and LSTHM senior lecturer, said in a statement.
The study showed these benefits lasted until the beginning
of the next malaria transmission season, suggesting a single
annual dose of antimalarial drugs could help protect children
from anaemia during the entire school year, she added.
By reducing the number of malaria parasites in pupils, this
approach could also help to cut infections in their communities,
according to the researchers, who said malaria control
strategies should be a formal part of education health plans.
Preventing anaemia in schoolgirls is particularly important
in countries such as Mali because teenage marriage and pregnancy
is so common, said Natalie Roschnik, senior nutrition advisor at
Save the Children and study co-author.
"A girl who is anaemic when pregnant is more likely to have
a low birth weight child with developmental delays and is at
greater risk of dying too," Roschnik said as the study was
published in the London-based medical journal BMJ Global Health.
The world has made huge strides against malaria since 2000,
with death rates plunging by 60 percent and at least six million
lives saved globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.
But efforts to end one of the world's deadliest diseases -
which kills about 430,000 people a year, mostly children in
sub-Saharan Africa - are under threat as mosquitoes become
increasingly resistant to measures such as bed nets and drugs.
