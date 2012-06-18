* U.N. statement falls short of backing Mali intervention
* Worries Mali may become 'West African Afghanistan'
* Nigeria, Niger, Senegal offer troops for Mali force
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, June 18 The U.N. Security
Council on Monday declared its readiness to consider backing
West African military intervention in Mali, where rebels and
Islamist militants have seized control of much of the country,
but said it needed more details on the plan.
"The members of the Security Council expressed their
readiness to further examine the request of ECOWAS (Economic
Community of West African States) once additional information
has been provided regarding the objectives, means and modalities
of the envisaged deployment and other possible measures," the
15-nation body said in a statement.
It also said the council "shared the concerns raised by
representatives of ECOWAS regarding the current challenges for
the restoration of full constitutional order in Mali and for
upholding (its) sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity."
But the statement fell short of an explicit declaration of
support for the idea of giving ECOWAS a U.N. mandate for
military action in Mali, which would require the adoption of a
Security Council resolution.
Mali, once regarded as a good example of African democracy,
collapsed into chaos after soldiers toppled the president in
March. The power vacuum enabled Tuareg rebels from the north to
take control of nearly two-thirds of the country.
The uprising also involved both local and foreign Islamist
militants, and Western diplomats talk of the risk of the country
turning into a "West African Afghanistan."
The African Union said last week it had asked the U.N.
Security Council for a resolution that would allow military
intervention in Mali.
ECOWAS, an umbrella group of 15 countries aimed at promoting
regional cooperation, says it is ready to organize military
intervention to restore constitutional order in the country, and
has asked the Security Council for U.N. support and a mandate.
After meeting with AU and ECOWAS representatives on Friday,
diplomats said the Security Council was divided on the request.
They said ECOWAS needed to show it had the troops, credible
objectives and a sound strategy to conduct such an operation.
There are also questions about funding.
Another question that needs to be answered, diplomats said,
is what an ECOWAS force would do in northern Mali with the
Tuareg and Islamist militants believed to be linked to al Qaeda.
FRANCE SUPPORTS ECOWAS/AU REQUEST
Over the weekend, African officials said Nigeria, Niger and
Senegal have pledged to provide the core of a 3,270-strong force
whose mission would initially be bolstering Mali's fragmented
army and stabilizing political institutions, and then tackling
the rebel-held north if talks fail.
Of the 15 council members, France, Morocco and Togo were
among the most enthusiastic about swiftly endorsing an ECOWAS
operation in Francophone Mali, council envoys said. Others, they
added, are more skeptical.
France's U.N. mission announced a more optimistic assessment
of Friday's Security Council talks with ECOWAS and the AU.
"We have made good progress at ECOWAS/UNSC talks to help
Mali uphold its constitutional order and territorial integrity,"
the mission announced on its Twitter feed.
Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, ECOWAS commissioner for
political affairs, peace and security, said on Friday the
council's response to ECOWAS' proposal on Mali had so far been
"very, very positive" and predicted it was likely to adopt a
resolution endorsing ECOWAS intervention in Mali "very soon."
ECOWAS has intervened militarily in past African conflicts,
such as the wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Separately, France's defense minister said on Monday Europe
should get involved directly to help resolve the worsening
crisis in Mali once the U.N. Security Council endorses the AU's
request to allow the use of force in the West African country.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Mohammad
Zargham)