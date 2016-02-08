CAPE TOWN Feb 8 Anglo American's chief
executive said on Monday the mining industry had itself to blame
for oversupply in the market and cannot rely on a reversal of
the commodities price slump anytime soon.
Mark Cutifani told a mining conference that for some
producers, adjusting supply to align with decreasing demand
growth may not make sense as they seek to maintain market share
and drive competitors out of business.
"This strategy generally has a net negative effect,"
Cutifani said.
"Moreover, we can't rely on a reversal of this price slump
any time soon. 2016 is already shaping up to be the most
challenging yet. Opinions are divided on whether we have reached
the bottom of the cycle ... So things may still get worse before
they get better.
Anglo announced plans in December to whittle down its
business to cope with severe falls in commodity prices. The plan
involves offloading three-fifths of its assets.
"We will be making the appropriate commercial decisions to
exit a number of our mines in several countries around the world
- but let's not see that as a negative step," Cutifani told the
gathering.
"For the assets that we choose to exit, it is about giving
many of them and their employees a more sustainable future under
new ownership that is better suited to focus attention and
capital on those assets."
Anglo American is expected to give more details about its
future portfolio alongside its annual results next week.
(Edting by James Macharia)