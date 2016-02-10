Syrian negotiator calls U.S. strike "terrorism" and a "massacre"
GENEVA, May 19 A U.S. military strike in Syria on Thursday was "government terrorism" and caused a massacre, Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said on Friday.
CAPE TOWN Feb 10 AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday its Ghana head of corporate affairs and spokesman was killed on Saturday when illegal miners invaded its Obuasi mine, which is currently idle as the company waits for a partner for the operation.
"We can confirm that John Owusu was killed on Saturday," said AngloGold Johannesburg-based spokesman Chris Nthite. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
LONDON, May 19 Britain's major share index recovered on Friday after a pullback in the previous session, marching towards its fourth straight week of gains as investors focused on underlying earnings growth and better economic data.