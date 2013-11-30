* Agreement to pave way for single currency in 10 years
* Deal intended to boost trade and attract foreign investors
* Region has oil, gas; plans new roads, railways, ports
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Nov 30 The leaders of five East African
countries signed a protocol on Saturday laying the groundwork
for a monetary union within 10 years that they expect will
expand regional trade.
Heads of state of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and
Burundi, which have already signed a common market and a single
customs union, say the protocol will allow them to progressively
converge their currencies and increase commerce.
In the run-up to achieving a common currency, the East
African Community (EAC) nations aim to harmonise monetary and
fiscal policies and establish a common central bank. Kenya,
Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda already present their budgets
simultaneously every June.
The plan by the region of about 135 million people, a new
frontier for oil and gas exploration, is also meant to draw
foreign investment and wean EAC countries off external aid.
"The promise of economic development and prosperity hinges
on our integration," said Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta.
"Businesses will find more freedom to trade and invest more
widely, and foreign investors will find additional, irresistible
reasons to pitch tent in our region," said Kenyatta, leader of
the biggest economy in east Africa.
Kenyatta, who is due to face trial at the International
Criminal Court on crimes against humanity charges in February,
took over the chairmanship of the bloc from Ugandan President
Yoweri Museveni, hosting the summit.
Kenya has launched a $13.8 billion Chinese-built railway
that aims to cut transport costs, part of regional plans that
also include building new ports and railways.
Landlocked Uganda and Kenya have discovered oil, while
Tanzania has vast natural gas reserves, which require improved
infrastructure and foreign investment so they can be exploited.
Tanzania, where the bloc's secretariat is based, has
complained that it has been sidelined in discussions to plan
these projects, but Kenyatta said the EAC was still united.
Kenneth Kitariko, chief executive officer at African
Alliance Uganda, an investment advisory firm, said the monetary
union would boost efficiency in the region's economy estimated
at about $85 billion in combined gross domestic product.
"In a monetary union, the absence of currency risk provides
a greater incentive to trade," he said.
Kitariko said, however, that achieving a successful monetary
union would require convergence of the union's economies,
hinting that some challenges lay ahead.
"Adjusting to a single monetary and exchange rate policy is
an inescapable feature of monetary union ... but this will take
time and may be painful for some," he said, referring to the
fact that some countries may struggle to meet agreed benchmarks.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Alistair Lyon)