(Repeats to fix formatting)
By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, Sept 21 Mozambique's cashew industry is
ailing, and the symptoms point to a bad bout of "Dutch disease."
In a nutshell, this illness strikes an economy when the
discovery of a resource such as oil draws in a flood of dollars,
boosting the local currency but making all other exports
uncompetitive.
The term was coined to explain the decline of manufacturing
in the Netherlands after the discovery of North Sea oil and gas
in the late 1950s.
In Mozambique's case, an investment boom in the nascent coal
and gas sectors hoisted the metical by a whopping 33
percent against the dollar from September 2010 to the end of
2011. It has since held on to the bulk of those gains.
Foreign direct investment soared to $2.1 billion last year -
when the metical was the top-performing currency against
the dollar - compared with just $7.8 million in 2010, central
bank data showed.
While the government will welcome the money, it has crushed
any cashew comeback and put the livelihood of tens of thousands
of peasant farmers at risk in a country where agriculture still
accounts for a third of gross domestic product.
The tropical southeast African nation and former Portuguese
colony was once the world's top producer of the coveted nuts,
but - as with most of its economy - the industry was gutted when
civil war erupted after independence in 1975.
The end of conflict two decades ago allowed the cashew
sector to sprout anew, and in 2010, sales rose to a post-war
peak of 113,000 tonnes, the third-highest in Africa behind Ivory
Coast and Guinea-Bissau, according to the Ghana-based African
Cashew Alliance.
But sales then tumbled to 63,000 tonnes last year.
Market and industry players say the currency's appreciation
prompted buyers in India, where most of Mozambique's cashews are
processed, to search for cheaper options elsewhere.
"Prices last year got to all time highs and that really
hurts demand," said Richard Rosenblatt, of the Richard Franco
Agency, a U.S.-based nut broker.
Oil-rich Angola, another former Portuguese colony on the
other side of Africa, also highlights the impact of Dutch
disease on agriculture.
Before independence in 1975 and the chaos of its civil war,
Angola was the world's fourth-largest coffee producer, churning
out 200,000 tonnes of beans a year.
Now, a decade after the fighting ended, it is vying with
Nigeria to be Africa's biggest oil producer, while its coffee
industry remains in a rut with annual output of a paltry 4,000
tonnes.
One solution being explored in Mozambique is to process its
cashew nuts at home.
"The cashew nut is consumed externally so it is the
international price that dictates things," said Filomena
Maiopue, director of the National Cashew Institute in the
capital, Maputo.
"We've reached the conclusion, in discussion with the
Ministry of Agriculture, that in order to minimize that effect,
we need to intensify local processing," said Maiopue.
Even if the government does get its act together, there is
little immediate relief in store for farmers as money continues
to pour in from mining giants such as Brazil's Vale
to develop the Mozambique's vast coal fields.
Joaquin Solomon Nhantumo, a farmer in southern Mozambique,
has been forced him to grow lettuce and tomatoes in his
back-yard orchard to provide for himself and his eight children.
But he says there is only one crop that will keep him in
business in the long run.
"The cashew nut is our sole means of survival."
(Additional reporting and writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)