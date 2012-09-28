* Private equity scouring continent for opportunities
* Small farmers struggle for financing
* Swathes of arable land lie fallow
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 African agriculture has a
big investment problem: lots of private equity interest but few
opportunities because most farms and companies are too small to
absorb the cash or provide attractive returns.
With only a third of its 630 million hectares of arable land
under cultivation and large quantities of water flowing
untapped, Africa is the last great agricultural frontier, its
soil coveted by Asian giants such as China and India.
Soaring grain prices and global food inflation are spurring
investor interest in African farming, trends that are also
eating into household income on the world's poorest continent
and threatening food riots like those seen in 2008.
The stakes are high in a region where agriculture still
accounts for about a third of gross domestic product but remains
undeveloped and rain-fed, with most farms tilled by peasants for
subsistence instead of sale.
"What Africa has going for itself is that it has the land
availability and space to grow agricultural production in a much
more significant manner," said Joseph Rohm, a portfolio manager
at Investec Asset Management, which oversees some $3 billion in
Africa.
African agriculture attracted $102 million worth of private
equity investment in the first six months of 2012, compared with
$54 million in the whole of 2011, according to the U.S.-based
Emerging Markets Private Equity Association.
Some of that was by Standard Chartered, which spent $74
million earlier this year on a minority stake in grain and
fertiliser trader Export Trading Group and another $20 million
for an indirect stake in Zimbabwe's horticultural firm Ariston.
The targets are either too small or too early in their
development, and are grappling with price and weather risks,
said Peter Baird, Standard Chartered's head of private equity
for Africa, making deals scarce.
"It's hard to either acquire existing assets or to cobble
together investible opportunities," he said.
Many investors would rather put their money in the food
chain rather than the actual farming, said Daniel Broby, chief
investment officer at specialist frontier market investment
manager Silk Invest.
The fund's private equity arm is looking at a second closing
for its $150 million African Food Fund by 2013 and has already
invested in an Ethiopian biscuit manufacturer and a Nigerian
fast food chain.
Standard Bank's head of agriculture in Africa, Mohit Arora,
said some seven economies with top agricultural potential need
at least $25 billion in both public and private spending over
the next three to eight years to grow the sector.
Ethiopia alone requires $11 billion until 2020.
However, a good chunk of the total private funds raised for
the region remained idle last year, he said.
"While the investors have gone out and raised quite a lot of
money, putting that money to use is another thing," Arora said.
UNLOCKING FINANCE
Operating in Africa comes with its unique challenges like
opaque land rights, fragmented land in some areas, lack of
skills, and poor or non-existent infrastructure.
Even when there is ready financing, small farmers, who make
up about 70 percent of agricultural activity, are reluctant to
borrow because many are financially illiterate, cannot write up
business plans, or are put off by high interest rates.
To address this the Alliance for a Green Revolution in
Africa (AGRA) is guaranteeing commercial bank loans for
agriculture on one hand, and teaching farmers how to run their
farms like enterprises on the other.
So far, the Bill and Melinda Gates-supported organisation
has made available $17 million in guarantees that has enabled
banks to lend another $160 million.
Some governments are now catching up and giving similar
incentives. Nigeria is offering commercial banks $500 million to
unlock $3 billion.
In Tanzania -- where AGRA's $2 million of guarantees to the
National Microfinance Bank led to $10 million in loans -- maize
yields in some farms have tripled to 4.5 tonnes per hectare.
"The private sector needs to see a viable business
opportunity from the agriculture sector, and the agriculture
actors need to practice their operations as a business," said
Nixon Bugo, an Innovative Financing officer at AGRA.
With a one billion-strong population growing at 2.3 percent
each year, governments are allocating more budget resources to
farming but the amounts are still woefully low and the outlook
for Africa's hungry millions remains precarious.
