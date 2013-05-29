By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 29 Labour unrest in South
Africa's mines, which threatens to spread to bigger sectors like
manufacturing, is plunging the economy into a vicious cycle that
may spiral into stagflation, disinvestment and more social
upheaval.
South Africa's rand has lost 16 percent against the dollar
so far in 2013 and hit new four-year lows this week, with mining
worries triggering the latest sell-off - which picked up pace on
Tuesday when data showed growth in Africa's top economy slowed
to a snail's pace as manufacturing output shrank.
All of this is spooking investors and sowing the seeds of
more social discontent, as data shows a strong correlation
between the rand's performance against the dollar and inflation,
with a time-lag of nine months.
Inflation is currently just under six percent and will
accelerate, with the biggest exchange-rate impact likely on food
and fuel prices, which will hit working-class households hard.
But the full impact of the rand's current weakness will only
be fully felt nine months hence, after the next round of wage
agreements in mining and other sectors have been hammered out.
These will be tough as worker militancy is on the rise amid
a vicious turf war between a mining union linked to the ruling
African National Congress and a more militant rival.
Strikes are a certainty, which will strain incomes and knock
the rand further, and any wage gains wrested from companies will
mostly be devoured by inflation soon after.
"There is a 9-month lag which generates the highest
correlation between the depreciation of the rand and the impact
on inflation," said George Glynos, managing director at
financial consultancy ETM Analytics.
"Whatever disposable income you negotiate in your wage
talks gets eroded away in the months that follow," he said.
This could easily fuel worker anger next year, sparking
another round of strikes. Investors in turn would make another
stampede for the exits, undermining the rand again and
reigniting the whole cycle as inflation was spurred anew.
Of course, this cycle is not set in stone. Strike fatigue
may set in with workers, many of whom have high levels of debt,
which could temper such action or curtail wage demands.
And the dance between the currency and prices can go two
ways. The rand, a highly liquid emerging market currency, can
change direction quickly and put the brakes on inflation.
WAGE-PRICE SPIRAL
But there are plenty of causes for concern. Last week, as it
kept interest rates on hold, the central bank said the "risk of
a wage-price spiral remains high."
The risks have probably never been higher, given the state
of labour militancy and the pent-up expectations of workers at
the bottom of the pay scale who have seen little improvement in
their lives two decades after the end of apartheid.
The typical South African mineworker has eight dependants,
many of whom live far from the shafts in remote rural areas.
Despite above-inflation pay increases in recent years the worst
paid still only make close to 4,000 rand ($420) a month - around
half the average wage in the industry, which has vast earnings
disparities.
Inflation in such circumstances works through the household
pipeline in steadily corroding ways.
First, prices in mining communities jump as the workers
return to work and wages spike. This means less money than
anticipated is sent back to home to dependants in rural areas.
Inflation then filters through to the countryside as the
affect of the rand's slide and other factors make themselves
felt in rising food and fuel costs.
Discontent is simmering on the platinum belt and there is
real threat of a repeat of the 2012 mining unrest which killed
over 50 people, cost gold and platinum producers billions of
dollars in lost revenue and led to sovereign credit downgrades.
Worryingly, there are signs the wildcat strike action that
has rocked the mines could spread to other industries such as
automobile manufacturing, a rare bright spot.
South Africa's main auto union last week threatened to "halt
production" at a Volkswagen factory to protest
against the dismissal of it members, days after the end of an
illegal walkout at a Mercedes Benz plant.
Data on Tuesday showed car making was the only part of
manufacturing that grew in the first quarter. Overall the sector
declined by almost eight percent and economic growth braked to
0.9 percent in the quarter from 2.1 percent in Q4 last year.
Wage pressures are also costing jobs in a country with an
unemployment rate of over 25 percent. In the third quarter of
last year alone, 15,000 jobs were shed in the mining sector.
With the falling rand fanning inflation, growth slowing and
the economy shedding jobs, stagflation - or something that looks
a lot like it - is a very real prospect.
Complicating matters is politics, as attempts by mining
companies to cut jobs to stay profitable have met with intense
resistance from the ANC-led government.
World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
has been forced to scale back from plans to cut up to
14,000 jobs in a bid to return to profit.
But if it continues to post losses, jobs will eventually
have to go, one way or the other. If this inflamed social
tensions, investors would flee again and spark another rand
sell-off, setting in motion a familiar dizzying cycle.