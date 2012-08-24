* Marikana mine violence may lead to useful introspection
* Government routinely blames euro crisis for economic ills
* Social tensions join high energy, labour costs as worries
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 South African policy makers
from President Jacob Zuma down routinely reach for external
factors such as the euro zone crisis to explain why Africa's
biggest economy cannot grow faster or create more jobs.
But the bloody confrontation at the Marikana platinum mine
last week, which killed 44 people and uncovered deep
undercurrents of labour and social unrest, is forcing them to
look closer to home for the sources of the nation's problems.
What is being called the "Marikana massacre" - which saw
striking miners armed with spears and machetes hack mine guards
and police officers to death, followed by strikers being cut
down by a hail of police gunfire - has done more than trigger a
wave of anguished soul-searching among South Africans who
thought such scenes were part of the apartheid past.
It has also revealed another uncomfortable truth, grudgingly
acknowledged by the central bank and finance ministry and cited
by local businessmen: that domestic factors such as soaring
power tariffs and high labour costs, combined with political
uncertainty and simmering social resentment are as much, if not
more, of a drag on business activity as the turmoil in Europe.
"This latest round of violence says to people - wait a
minute, there's way too much uncertainty in South Africa," said
analyst Mike Schussler, a noted local commentator from the
private research company economists.co.za.
"I'm sure other countries also have violent strikes, but I
don't know of many cases where policemen are hacked to death,"
he added, reflecting the blot Marikana has put on a
post-apartheid South Africa which likes to project itself as
distant and distinct from the poverty and suffering seen in
Africa.
With Europe absorbing about 25 percent of South African
exports, no one is denying that the euro zone meltdown has taken
a toll on the most powerful economy in Africa.
With most sectors of the economy stuttering, Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned growth this year will be less
than the 2.7 percent projected in February. The World Bank has
cut its own estimate to 2.5 percent from 3.1 percent.
In her latest monetary policy statement, Reserve Bank
Governor Gill Marcus reiterates her by now familiar argument
that "negative spillover effects" from the euro zone crisis on
the South African economy are likely to persist and intensify.
But Marcus and Gordhan acknowledge the economy is riddled
with structural constraints that keep growth below potential.
Domestic operating headaches cited by South African
businesses include electricity tariffs that have soared by an
average 25 percent per annum since 2009, and unsustainably high
labour costs.
South Africa's union-friendly labour legislation enforces a
mininum monthly wage of about $230-$240, much higher than $55
and $70 in neighbours Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
"We're losing our competitiveness because our commodities
are also produced in South America and elsewhere in Africa where
the labour costs are a fraction of what they are here," Riel
Malan, managing director of fruit and vegetable exporter
Unlimited Group, told Reuters.
LOW MARKS FOR BUSINESS CONDITIONS
Malan said his company saw a sharp euro zone-related fall in
demand for citrus fruits and baby vegetables from nations such
as Spain and Portugal, who are grappling with debt problems that
have raised the spectre of a global recession on the heels of
the last one in 2008/09.
The previous downturn slashed Unlimited's exports by about
40 percent and it has not completely recouped the lost trade,
despite cultivating new markets to augment sales to Germany,
Britain and Switzerland, Malan said.
"The one good thing that came out of the recession is that
we have become far more diversified in our marketing mix and are
not as dependent on the European market as we used to be."
By contrast, some of the domestic headwinds look a lot more
difficult to reverse.
A recent survey by the South African Chamber of Industry and
Commence shows local businesses are downbeat in their assessment
of the operating climate in terms of security, infrastructure
and the labour market.
Participants rated the labour environment and ease of doing
business in the country at a meagre 2.8 out of 10 for each of
these categories while security and infrastructure also scored
poorly at 3.4 and 3.9 respectively.
But even if Europe were out of the equation, growth would
barely reach 3.5 percent, the World Bank says, citing power
bottlenecks as state utility Eskom's ageing infrastructure fails
to generate enough to meet rising demand.
By contrast, growth in Nigeria is seen at 6.5 percent this
year while East African giant Kenya expects 5.2 percent
expansion.
A POTENTIAL SOCIAL TINDERBOX?
The Marikana mine carnage also shines a harsh spotlight on
South Africa's glaring income disparities and social
inequalities, which fly in the face of the ruling African
National Congress' promise to create a "better life for all"
after the end of apartheid in 1994.
Amid a growing perception that a much-debated government
"black empowerment" drive has benefited only an elite and
ANC-connected few, an increasingly restive black population has
stepped up often violent protests against enduring poverty and
poor basic services.
"The global headwinds have put into even sharper focus the
demanding policy challenges of high inequality and unemployment
in the country," said World Bank country director for South
Africa Asad Alam.
This is tweaking the nerves of local and foreign investors
already jumpy about calls from radical factions of the ANC to
nationalise mines and confiscate white-owned land.
The country's Gini co-efficient, a measure of income
inequality, is one of the highest in the world at 0.69, Planning
Minister Trevor Manuel conceded last week, when he unveiled a
growth plan whose ambitious targets include creating 11 million
jobs over two decades and more than doubling per capita income.
This was just days before the Marikana bloodshed added dark
clouds of potentially spreading labour unrest and violence to
the already glowering economic outlook.