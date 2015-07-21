By Edith Honan
| NAIROBI, July 21
NAIROBI, July 21 President Uhuru Kenyatta said
on Tuesday that improving security cooperation and trade links
between Kenya and the United States will top the agenda when
U.S. President Barack Obama visits the east African nation this
weekend.
A key Western ally in the battle against the spread of
militant Islam out of Somalia, Kenya's security agencies receive
training and equipment from United States, Britain and Israel.
Yet over the past two years Kenya has suffered a series of
major attacks by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, including a
massacre in April of 148 people at a Kenyan university near the
Somali border.
The violence has hurt Kenya's tourism industry, vital to
east Africa's biggest economy, and has piled pressure on
Kenyatta to improve security. Obama's two-day is due to start
late on Friday.
"The fight against terror will be central (to discussions).
We have been working in very close cooperation with American
agencies," Kenyatta said, without elaborating.
Obama's visit to his father's homeland to co-host the Global
Entrepreneurship Summit with Kenyatta has been touted by Kenya
as global recognition of the economic strides Kenya has made in
the past decade.
Kenyatta said he wants more American companies to work with
Kenyan firms in the energy and health sectors, as well as
infrastructure development.
Establishing direct flights between Kenya and the United
States will also be on the agenda of the visit as the lack of
such a direct transport link was hurting business and tourism,
Kenyatta said.
He told a news conference that he hoped Obama's visit would
help Kenya obtain the U.S. regulatory status required for direct
flights there.
U.S. officials have previously cited concerns about security
measures at Nairobi's main airport as the reason why the U.S.
regulator has not allowed direct flights to Kenya.
GAY RIGHTS NON-ISSUE
On possibility of discussing gay rights, an issue close to
Obama's heart, Kenyatta was dismissive.
Obama hailed last month's U.S. Supreme Court decision to
allow same-sex marriage but in Kenya and other African
countries, where more socially and religiously conservative
views prevail, few agree with him.
"It's a non-issue to the people of this country and it's
definitely not on our agenda at all," Kenyatta said.
"We as a country, as a continent, are faced with much more
serious issues which we would want to engage the U.S. and all
our partners with."
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)