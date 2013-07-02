* Asian exports fall to around 1.58 mln bpd * Chinese demand seen slightly weaker (Adds link to chart) By Emma Farge LONDON, July 2 Exports of West African crude oil to Asia in July are set to fall to the lowest monthly level since November, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday, due to more muted demand from China. The region which includes top African producers Nigeria and Angola will export around 1.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, according to the survey of traders. In June, Asian importers bought around 1.88 million bpd from the region. In past years, the United States was the top buyer of Nigerian and Angolan crude oil but exports have been diverted east as U.S. shale oil production has increased. But the world's number two oil importer China bought fewer cargoes in July, purchasing two less shipments than the previous month. In an unusual development, three trade sources said that there was no record of a Chinese firm importing a Nigerian oil cargo in July. "Despite continued good demand from China for medium and heavy crudes, demand for lighter grades is down versus previous years," said a West African crude trader, referring to Nigeria's light sweet crude. Traders said lower China purchases could be partly due to lower overall exports from Nigeria amid ongoing supply disruptions on two key grades. Chinese importers may also have been deterred by a stronger premium of Brent crude to Dubai grades - an indicator of export profitability from Europe to Asia. DUB-EFS-1M The survey also showed that China bought at least 20 cargoes of Angolan crude oil as well as oil from Ghana and the Republic of Congo. India bought around 466,000 barrels per day in July, traders said, including two Bonny Light cargoes delayed from June. COUNTRY JULY BPD JUNE BPD CARGOES CARGOES China 30 919 32 1066 India 15 466 16 533 Indonesia 2 65 3 100 Taiwan 2 65 4 133 Japan 2 65 1 22 S. Korea 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 1 22 TOTAL 51 1.58 MLN 57 1.88 MLN Notes for table above: * BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly/annual imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year 2013 1.71 1.85 -- -- -- 2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.64 1.72 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 1.56 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 1.38 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 1.15 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy and Jeff Coelho)