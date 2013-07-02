* Asian exports fall to around 1.58 mln bpd
* Chinese demand seen slightly weaker
By Emma Farge
LONDON, July 2 Exports of West African crude oil
to Asia in July are set to fall to the lowest monthly level
since November, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday, due to more
muted demand from China.
The region which includes top African producers Nigeria and
Angola will export around 1.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in
July, according to the survey of traders.
In June, Asian importers bought around 1.88 million bpd from
the region.
In past years, the United States was the top buyer of
Nigerian and Angolan crude oil but exports have been diverted
east as U.S. shale oil production has increased.
But the world's number two oil importer China bought fewer
cargoes in July, purchasing two less shipments than the previous
month. In an unusual development, three trade sources said that
there was no record of a Chinese firm importing a Nigerian oil
cargo in July.
"Despite continued good demand from China for medium and
heavy crudes, demand for lighter grades is down versus previous
years," said a West African crude trader, referring to Nigeria's
light sweet crude.
Traders said lower China purchases could be partly due to
lower overall exports from Nigeria amid ongoing supply
disruptions on two key grades.
Chinese importers may also have been deterred by a stronger
premium of Brent crude to Dubai grades - an indicator of export
profitability from Europe to Asia. DUB-EFS-1M
The survey also showed that China bought at least 20 cargoes
of Angolan crude oil as well as oil from Ghana and the Republic
of Congo.
India bought around 466,000 barrels per day in July, traders
said, including two Bonny Light cargoes delayed from June.
COUNTRY JULY BPD JUNE BPD
CARGOES CARGOES
China 30 919 32 1066
India 15 466 16 533
Indonesia 2 65 3 100
Taiwan 2 65 4 133
Japan 2 65 1 22
S. Korea 0 0 0 0
Others 0 0 1 22
TOTAL 51 1.58 MLN 57 1.88 MLN
Notes for table above:
* BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions
* Totals may not agree due to rounding
Quarterly/annual imports into Asia from West Africa
(millions of barrels per day)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year
2013 1.71 1.85 -- -- --
2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.64 1.72
2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 1.56
2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 1.71
2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 1.38
2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 1.15
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by William Hardy and Jeff
Coelho)