* Exports higher than Oct but still well below Sept 2 million bpd level * China to import 1.045 million bpd, India 570,000 bpd (Adds detail, table, context) LONDON, Oct 28 West African crude oil exports to Asia are set to rise to 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from 1.72 million bpd planned for October, a Reuters survey of traders found on Tuesday. The survey showed China was set to import 1.045 million barrels per day on 33 vessels, up from 981,000 barrels per day for October. Exports to India are set to rise to around 570,000 barrels per day in November from 490,000 bpd in October, the survey showed. Though it represents an increase from the October figure, November exports are set to be well short of September, when around 2 million barrels per day were exported, close to a record high. Exports to Asia have become increasingly important to West African producers due to the rapid rise in shale oil production in the United States which has drastically cut its demand for imported crude. COUNTRY NOV CARGOES BPD '000s OCT BPD CARGOES '000s China 33 1,045 32 981 India 18 570 16 490 Indonesia 2 63 3 91 Taiwan 2 63 2 61 Japan 2 63 1 31 S.Korea 1 32 0 0 Others 2 63 2 61 TOTAL 60 1.84 56 1.72 (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)