(Corrects figure in table for total number of cargoes in July to 55 from 61) LONDON, Aug 5 West African crude oil exports to Asia are set to fall to 1.59 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 1.68 million bpd in July, a Reuters survey of traders and shipping data showed on Tuesday. Exports to China are to fall to 824,000 bpd in August from 981,000 bpd in July. Exports to India will rise slightly to 490,000 bpd for August compared with 460,000 bpd for July. Exports will be at their lowest since August 2013, the data showed. Traders said that flows to Asia may pick up slightly for September due to lower differentials and a lower premium for Brent, against which West African oil is benchmarked, over Dubai crude DUB-EFS-1M. Weak demand from Asia along with low refining margins in Europe have led to a large overhang of cargoes of crude oil, traders said. COUNTRY AUGUST BPD JULY BPD CARGOES '000s CARGOES '000s China 28 824 32 981 India 16 490 15 460 Indonesia 3 92 3 92 Taiwan 3 92 2 61 Japan 1 31 1 31 S.Korea 0 0 0 0 Others 2 62 2 61 TOTAL 53 1.59 55 1.68 (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)