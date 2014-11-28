* Exports higher than Nov but still below Sept 2 million bpd level * China to import 1.073 million bpd, India 674,000 bpd (Adds detail, table, context) LONDON, Nov 28 West African crude oil exports to Asia are set to rise to 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 1.84 million bpd planned for November, a Reuters survey of traders showed on Friday. Exports to China were set to rise to 1.073 million barrels per day in December from 1.045 in November, while exports to India were set to rise to 674,000 bpd from 570,000 bpd, the survey showed. Unusually there were set to be no exports to Taiwan, traders said. Asian importers have benefited from lower differentials as well as lower futures prices. The differential to Brent crude has been pressured by high freight rates to Asia as well as the relatively cheap price of Middle Eastern crudes compared to West African grades. COUNTRY DEC CARGOES BPD '000s NOV CARGOES BPD '000s China 35 1,073 33 1045 India 22 674 18 570 Indonesia 3 93 2 63 Taiwan 0 0 2 63 Japan 2 62 2 63 S.Korea 0 0 1 32 Others 1 31 2 63 TOTAL 63 1.93 60 1.84 (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by David Evans)