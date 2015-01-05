* Exports to China 1.073 million bpd, India 429,000 bpd * Flows dented by stiff competition from Middle East (Adds detail, table, context) LONDON, Jan 5 West African crude oil exports to Asia are set to fall to around 1.69 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 1.93 million bpd planned for December, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. The level for January is set to be the lowest since August and compares to a level of 1.86 million for the same month last year. Some 1.073 million barrels are due to head to China, and around 429,000 barrels per day will go to India, the survey of traders showed. Exports of Nigerian oil in January have been very slow, with traders saying that there are still around 15 cargoes available for purchase around two weeks after February crude came to market. West African exports to India and other Asian countries have been replaced by Middle Eastern grades which have been offered at steep discounts as producers look to defend their market shares. One trader said that east and south east Asian buyers were sourcing crude locally, as that crude is also being offered at very competitive levels. COUNTRY JAN CARGOES BPD '000s DEC CARGOES BPD '000s China 35 1,073 35 1073 India 14 429 22 674 Indonesia 3 92 3 93 Taiwan 1 31 0 0 Japan 1 31 2 62 S.Korea 0 0 0 0 Others 1 31 1 31 TOTAL 55 1.69 63 1.93 (Reporting by Simon Falush and Libby George, editing by William Hardy)