LONDON Jan 30 West African crude exports to Asia are to rise to 1.83 million barrels per day in February, up from the 1.69 million originally planned for January, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

The increase reflected sellers of Angolan crude aggressively marketing cargoes, pushing differentials for grades such as Cabinda to their lowest since 2009, according to Reuters data. West African exports remain below the 1.96 million bpd booked for Asia in February last year.

But exports could rise further, as a number of Nigerian cargoes for February loading are available for sale from traders re-offering them due to a firming market.

Asian buying interest has also intensified with stronger refinery margins and a string of tenders. (Reporting By Libby George. Editing by Jane Merriman)