LONDON Jan 30 West African crude exports to
Asia are to rise to 1.83 million barrels per day in February, up
from the 1.69 million originally planned for January, a Reuters
survey showed on Friday.
The increase reflected sellers of Angolan crude aggressively
marketing cargoes, pushing differentials for grades such as
Cabinda to their lowest since 2009, according to Reuters data.
West African exports remain below the 1.96 million bpd booked
for Asia in February last year.
But exports could rise further, as a number of Nigerian
cargoes for February loading are available for sale from traders
re-offering them due to a firming market.
Asian buying interest has also intensified with stronger
refinery margins and a string of tenders.
(Reporting By Libby George. Editing by Jane Merriman)