(Adds context, table) LONDON, Jan 30 West African crude exports to Asia are to rise to 1.83 million barrels per day in February from the 1.69 million originally planned for January, a Reuters survey showed on Friday. The increase, though due in part to the shorter month, reflected sellers of Angolan crude aggressively marketing cargoes, pushing differentials for grades such as Cabinda to their lowest since 2009, according to Reuters data. The exports remain below the 1.96 million bpd booked for Asia in February last year but are climbing back from the January level that marked a five-month low. They could rise further as a number of Nigerian cargoes for February loading are available for sale from traders re-offering them due to a firming market. Asian buying interest has also intensified with stronger refinery margins and a string of tenders. Even in the midst of oversupply, a Reuters survey published on Friday showed increases in January output in OPEC member countries Nigeria and Angola, which boosted production to 1.95 million bpd and 1.8 million bpd, respectively. [ID: nL6N0V91RJ] Angola sold out its February programme in a rush to compete for buyers in light of a growing global glut of crude oil. While equity holders of Nigerian crude had been slower to cut prices, Nigeria's state oil company has cut the official selling prices for Qua Iboe and Bonny Light crude in February to dated Brent plus 33 cents a barrel, down from plus 65 cents in January. If traded, it would be the lowest premium for Qua since 2005 according to Reuters data. [ID: nL9N0T203N] COUNTRY FEB CARGOES BPD '000S JAN CARGOES BPD '000S CHINA 32 1,085 35 1,073 INDIA 14 475 14 429 INDONESIA 3 102 3 92 TAIWAN 2 68 1 31 JAPAN 1 34 1 31 S.KOREA 0 0 0 0 OTHERS 2 68 1 31 TOTAL 54 1.83 55 1.69 (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Jane Merriman and John Stonestreet)