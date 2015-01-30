(Adds context, table)
LONDON, Jan 30 West African crude exports to
Asia are to rise to 1.83 million barrels per day in February
from the 1.69 million originally planned for January, a Reuters
survey showed on Friday.
The increase, though due in part to the shorter month,
reflected sellers of Angolan crude aggressively marketing
cargoes, pushing differentials for grades such as Cabinda to
their lowest since 2009, according to Reuters data.
The exports remain below the 1.96 million bpd booked for
Asia in February last year but are climbing back from the
January level that marked a five-month low.
They could rise further as a number of Nigerian cargoes for
February loading are available for sale from traders re-offering
them due to a firming market.
Asian buying interest has also intensified with stronger
refinery margins and a string of tenders.
Even in the midst of oversupply, a Reuters survey published
on Friday showed increases in January output in OPEC member
countries Nigeria and Angola, which boosted production to 1.95
million bpd and 1.8 million bpd, respectively. [ID: nL6N0V91RJ]
Angola sold out its February programme in a rush to compete
for buyers in light of a growing global glut of crude oil.
While equity holders of Nigerian crude had been slower to
cut prices, Nigeria's state oil company has cut the official
selling prices for Qua Iboe and Bonny Light crude in February to
dated Brent plus 33 cents a barrel, down from plus 65 cents in
January.
If traded, it would be the lowest premium for Qua since 2005
according to Reuters data. [ID: nL9N0T203N]
COUNTRY FEB CARGOES BPD '000S JAN CARGOES BPD '000S
CHINA 32 1,085 35 1,073
INDIA 14 475 14 429
INDONESIA 3 102 3 92
TAIWAN 2 68 1 31
JAPAN 1 34 1 31
S.KOREA 0 0 0 0
OTHERS 2 68 1 31
TOTAL 54 1.83 55 1.69
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Jane Merriman and John
Stonestreet)