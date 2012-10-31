CAPE TOWN Oct 31 The west African nation of
Guinea plans to have a new oil code in place by the middle of
next year and will then invite companies to explore in 22
offshore blocks, the country's deputy mines and geology minister
said on Wednesday.
West Africa is a mature oil province, but the discovery of
oil off Ghana, which began pumping crude in 2010, has helped
spur interest elsewhere in the region.
"We are developing the new petroleum code now and plan to
have it in place by June 2013," Guillaume Curtis told Reuters on
the sidelines of an African oil conference organised by Global
Pacific & Partners.
He said the exploration blocks would then be opened up but
that it had not yet been decided whether this would be done
through an auction process or through company-by-company
negotiations.
Guinea, the world's top bauxite exporter which also has
large-scale iron ore deposits, adopted a new mining code in
September last year.
That code gives the state 15 percent of mining projects
along with the option to purchase an additional 20 percent,
bringing its total potential share in projects to 35 percent.
Curtis declined to say whether the new oil code would be modeled
along the same lines.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Jane Baird)